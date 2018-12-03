Salman Khan sings, dances to O O Jaane Jaana with Kamaal Khan at a wedding in Phuket. Watch

We finally know why actor Salman Khan did not turn up for the wedding reception of newlywed actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: he was at another wedding. The actor was in Phuket, Thailand to attend a wedding and has shared a video from the celebrations on Instagram.

In the video, he can be seen joining singing Kamaal Khan on stage and singing their hit song from Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, O O Jaane Jaana. After singing a few lines, they do the song’s hook step and the crowd cheers them on.

“#aboutlastnight #kamaalkhan performance at #divyankunalwedding #Phuket @beingkamaalkhan,” he captioned the video. More videos from the wedding show Salman dancing to more songs. He is seen dancing with dandiya to Kamariya from Mitron. A picture also shows them with the bride and the groom.

Salman Khan was one of the few stars who missed Deepik and Ranveer’s reception for their Bollywood colleagues on Saturday. The party was attended by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and more.

Salman is currently shooting for his next big film, Bharat. The film also stars Katrina and Sunil Grover.

