Salman Khan visits child suffering from cancer. See video
Salman Khan reportedly visited a child suffering from cancer at a Mumbai hospital. A video of the visit has been shared online and you can watch it here.bollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2018 10:33 IST
A video of actor Salman Khan, reportedly visiting a child suffering from cancer, has been shared online. In the video, the star, known for his humanitarian work, can be seen interacting with the child and others around his bed. Salman is seen listening intently in the video, which has been shared online by fan pages on Instagram.
The meeting took place at the Tata Memorial Hospital, and according to Pinkvilla, Salman extended his visit by also speaking to other kids in the ward.
This video is one of the reason why people love him. Govind had requested Salman Khan to visit his wife's nephew who's at Tata Memorial Hospital and he not only met him also met other kids who were admitted there.
Salman is also known as the founder of his charity, Being Human, through which he sends merchandise like bicycles and clothes.
Talking about the expansion plans for Being Human, the actor had said at a press conference: “We have just started our entry into the category, we need to be careful. If people buy our products and like it, we will see. We are starting the cycles and the smartphones in small numbers and we hope to have minimum losses and maximum gain. We also plan to start gym equipment.”
Salman is currently hosting the twelfth season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss. Salman makes two weekly appearances on the show, on the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. He is also filming his upcoming movie, Bharat, with director Ali Abbas Zafar, with whom he has worked on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi.
First Published: Nov 06, 2018 10:32 IST