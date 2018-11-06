Disha Patani sets the Diwali mood with a bold photo shoot. See pic

Diwali is here and so are the decked up looks of Bollywood celebs, who have been busy attending star-studded parties in designer ethnic wear. Getting into the festive mood ahead of the festival of lights, actor Disha Patani shared a picture of her bold and beautiful avatar. Dressed in a light-weight embroidered lehenga, the actor makes a bold style statement in the picture by replacing her blouse with inner wear. She complimented the look with minimal jewellery as she poses with a diya in her hands. The actor shared the picture with a fireworks emoji. Indeed, the picture is enough to set the internet on fire.

The actor was last seen alongside her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff, in Baaghi 2. She is currently working on her next big project, Bharat, with Salman Khan. Disha will reportedly play Salman’s sister in the film and is undergoing training to portray the role of a trapeze artist. The actor had shared a video of her gymnastics training a few months ago on Instagram. In another video from her prep, the actor can be seen mastering a headstand and practiing kick-boxing for the film. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat stars Salman Khan as the male lead and Katrina Kaif as his romantic interest. Haider actor Tabu will also be seen in a prominent role in the film.

Disha is counted among the most glamourous actors in Bollywood, who keeps her fans updated with her stunning pictures on Instagram. She is a travel junkie and regularly shares jaw-dropping bikini pictures from her exotic vacations.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 09:55 IST