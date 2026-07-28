Delhi University Day 1: Cool gurus welcome freshers on Miranda House, St. Stephen's, LSR and Kirori Mal College campus

“My way of understanding the Gen Z students is to be one among them, be a Gen Z myself. I teach them as neither their professor nor their principal, but as their friend. And doing that is what I myself enjoy the most. They have so much to say and so many opinions that when you become one among them, it is a lot of fun! Plus you get to learn from them.” -Dinesh Khattar, Principal, Kirori Mal College: