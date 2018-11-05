Arbaaz Khan, girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and more attend Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash. See pics

Diwali is around the corner and Bollywood is already throwing star-studded parties. After Shah Rukh Khan, actor Shilpa Shetty and husband Karan Kundra threw a lavish Diwali party for her industry friends that saw a plethora of celebs making it to the do.

The actor and reality show judge played the host as in a white and silver modern sari-dress paired with a halter-neck blouse. Meanwhile, her sister Shamita Shetty chose a baby pink lehenga with balloon sleeves for the party. Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi were also among the guests at the bash.

Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi and Shamita Shetty. (Viral Bhayani)

The star-studded guest list included actor Preity Zinta—who wore a pastel green anarkali—and Jacqueline Fernandez—who arrived in a fusion white and black lehenga. A few much-talked about lovebirds of Bollywood also made it to the bash. While Arbaaz Khan arrived with his girlfriend Georgia Andriani, Sushmita Sen attended the party with rumoured beau Rohman Shawl.

(Left) Sushmita Sen with rumoured beau Rohman Shawl and (right) Arbaaz Khan with girlfriend Georgia Andriani. (Viral Bhayani)

Loveyatri actor Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan Sharma and sister-in-law Alvira Khan also made it to the pre-Diwali gathering. Actor R Madhavan with wife Sarita, Sonu Sood with wife Sonali, Bhushan Kumar and wife Divya Khosla Kumar, cricketer Harbhajan Singh with wife and actor Geeta Basra were also a part of the celebrations.

Actor Karishma Tanna added an extra dose of glamour to the bash in a lemon anarkali whereas Sophie Choudry wore a simple pink lehenga. Mohenjodaro actor Pooja Hegde and Love Story 2050 actor Harry Baweja were also spotted at the party.

Many known faces of television were also spotted at the party. Naagin 3 actor Anita Hassanandani with husband Rohit Reddy, Nach Baliye 3 couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir Ahluwalia with wife and Karan Kundra with girlfriend Anusha Dandekar attended the party in bright festive wear. TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar also made it to the do.

