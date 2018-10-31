Shilpa Shetty channels her inner diva, Janhvi Kapoor keeps it simple. See pics

Bollywood celebs were out attending awards nights or simply spotted in and around Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday. Several Bollywood stars were spotted at up and coming actor Ananya Panday’s birthday.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi were seen leaving Manish Malhotra’s home on Tuesday and looked lovely in their cool and comfortable summer avatar. Janhvi was seen in a short white dress while Khushi was wearing a dull grey track pants, a tank top and a shrug. Looks like track bottoms with a comfy top is the most-favoured choice of clothing for Khushi.

At the Asia Spa Fit and Fabulous 2018 awards, Shilpa Shetty looked stunning as ever in a blue and white printed gown with a slit. Fit as ever, Shilpa looked like every bit the diva that she is. While Sophie Choudry made an entry in a shiny dark maroon gown, Gauahar Khan chose a black and maroon one with stripes. Adah Sharma wore a pink gown with a slit.

Beauties Aditi Rao Hydari and Kiara Advani were seen at the airport, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted at the gym. Kriti Sanon was spotted outside restuarant Mango Tree in Juhu where Suhana Khan was spotted.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 16:41 IST