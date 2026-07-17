' ₹40 lakh for a NEET UG question paper': Rahul Gandhi shares 'paper ka rate', claims high tech used in leaks

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, attacked the Centre in 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rally in Dehradun over repeated examination paper leaks, alleging that the country's education system has reached a point where leaked question papers are available at fixed prices and sophisticated technology is being used to manipulate recruitment and entrance examinations. The Congress MP alleged that repeated examination leaks reflect the state of India's education system. (X@INCIndia)

Addressing the rally, Gandhi used a series of graphics to argue that paper leaks have become institutionalised and claimed honest students are paying the price for a system that favours a privileged few.

'Paper ka rate' with price tags Showing a graphic titled "Paper Ka Rate", Gandhi claimed examination papers are being sold like products with predetermined rates.

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The chart displayed during his address listed the alleged prices of leaked papers, including ₹40 lakh for NEET UG 2026, ₹15 lakh each for IIT-JEE 2021 and Uttarakhand Patwari 2025, ₹10 lakh for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 examination, and ₹25 lakh for the Odisha Police Sub-Inspector 2025 exam.

"High technology being used for paper leaks; if you have crores, you can select from a menu card of paper leaks," Gandhi said.

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The opposition leader also counted four kinds of injustices that the students are facing, according to him. "There are four types of injustices that you are facing. The first is the cost of education... The second is that 4 out of 5 doors are closed. The third is that out of 150 students, only one boy or girl can succeed. And the final and most appalling injustice is the 'paper leak'. The reality is that there isn't just one path; there are two. Our discussion today focuses on this issue: the paper leak. How do paper leaks happen, who is responsible, and what could be the proposed solutions?..."