Garry Sobers was one of a kind: His passing marks an end to the most glorious epoch in cricket history
Arguably the greatest cricketer of all time, Sir Garry Sobers, breathed his last on Friday, leaving behind an unparalleled and unquestionable legacy.
For a cricket fan, there can’t be a worse piece of news than the passing of one of the greatest of all time. Not just one of the greatest, probably the greatest of all time. Born on July 28, 1936 in Barbados, Sir Garry Sobers is no more, just days ahead of his 90th birthday he breathed his last on Friday.
Cricket history can’t be discussed without him. And without Don Bradman. They didn’t play against each other though. Bradman belonged to the era before Sobers’. Before the great West Indian, there was a huge consensus that the Aussie was the best cricketer in history until then. But the arrival of Sobers diluted that perception quite a bit. Because, unlike Bradman, Sobers could also bowl and on top of that, bowl in many styles. He could bowl left-arm fast medium, slow left-arm orthodox and left-arm wrist spin.
Sobers played 93 Tests for the West Indies, scored more than 8,000 runs with the help of 26 centuries and 30 fifties, with his highest score being 365 not out against Pakistan in 1958. It was a record that lasted more than three and a half decades before fellow West Indian Brian Lara broke it in 1994 against England. Sobers was also the first player ever to hit six sixes in an over in professional cricket. Playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in a county cricket match at Swansea in 1968, he took 36 off a Malcolm Nash over. The world was stunned. It was a first in the long history of the game.
Sobers also took 235 wickets and won many matches for the Caribbean team with his bowling. He played his cricket at a time when racism, if not at the height of its powers, could still be felt everywhere. And since the British Empire was still running the show over a large part of the world in one way or another, the West Indians particularly looked to punish England on the cricket field. It was their way of asserting themselves and letting the world, particularly England, know that they were no less. CLR James, who wrote one of the greatest cricket books, "Beyond a Boundary", stressed many times in the masterpiece how seriously the Caribbean players took playing against the English team. Sobers was instrumental in changing the perception. He proved that black players were as good as anyone else.
Just behind Bradman as per Wisden!
In the year 2000, Wisden, considered the cricket Bible, released a list of the 100 Greatest Cricketers of the Century. Sobers ranked second in that list, just behind Bradman, and ahead of Sir Jack Hobbs, Shane Warne and Sir Viv Richards. Sachin Tendulkar wasn’t part of the top five, but he was named the second greatest batter of all time behind Bradman.
Sobers debuted against England in 1954, and exactly 20 years later, he hung up his boots in Port of Spain against the same opposition. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to cricket in 1975. Post-retirement, he took to coaching, writing and commentating. He was a soft-spoken man to all intents and purposes. However, he was a flamboyant personality on the field, an out-and-out entertainer. Legend has it that once he scored a century against England while battling a hangover. He often spoke of the deterioration in West Indies cricket with a heavy heart. His passing marks an end to the most glorious epoch in cricket history. While no one is considered bigger than the game, Sobers and Bradman got closer to achieving that. World cricket is much poorer today, no two ways about it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More