Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor are dressed in their festive best as they attend Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali bash

The Diwali festivities have begun in real earnest. It is the season of card parties and family get-togethers. Bollywood, which takes festivals seriously, has already got off to a shiny start.

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla threw a grand Diwali party at their residence in Mumbai and present there were all the big names from the industry. From heavyweights like Karan Johar to newbies Ananya Panday, many were spotted at the do.

Also seen was Shweta Bachchan Nanda at the bash. Rumoured couple, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, was also spotted. They seem to have come separately though. While Malaika was accompanied by designer Vikram Phadnis, Arjun came by himself. Soon-to-be-a-mom Neha Dhupia also came with husband Angad Bedi.

Some others guests seen were Shraddha Kapoor, Sikandar Kher, Maheep Kapoor and others.

The season’s Diwali parties took off with a Diwali bash for kids on Thursday, which was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur. Also present was Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya Naummi Kemmu.

See pictures from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Diwali bash here:

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 09:00 IST