Ananya Panday is all giggles as she celebrates birthday with besties Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor. See pics

Ananya Panday was one happy girl as she celebrated her 20th birthday on Tuesday. Actor Chunky Panday’s daughter—who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2—was spotted at her birthday dinner in Mumbai with her best friends.

Ananya was seen with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya. The three have been friends for a long time and are often seen together at parties, dinners and family getaways. The three arrived in a car together with Shanaya and Ananya sitting in the back seat, giggling together.

The birthday girl was seen in the most colourful, shiny outfit. She wore a multi-colour skirt and a black top with spaghetti-straps to the party, looking every bit the natural beauty that she is. Suhana was seen in a blue shirt and denims combo. Shanaya chose a black Bardot top with half-n-half print pants.

Also present for the birthday party were Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor and his daughter Rhea Kapoor. Check out their pics:

Earlier in the day, Ananya’s aunt Deanne shared the cutest picture of her niece on Instagram. “Our princess turns 20 today,god bless you my love,happy birthday,” she captioned a photo that showed Ananya smiling with a cake next to her. Ananya also shared a picture of the cake on her Instagram stories. Chunky also had a special birthday wish for his daughter. “My Birthday girl may you ROCK & RULE forever love you the mostest,” he captioned a picture of her.

Ananya will be seen with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in Student of the Year 2. The film is directed by Punit Malhotra and releases on May 10, 2019.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 09:07 IST