Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya turns 20, celebrates birthday with family. See pics

Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday turned 20 and her birthday was a family-only affair with father Chunky Panday, mother Bhavna, aunt Deanne, sister Rysa and her cousins Alanna and Ahaan. Deanne took to Instagram to share moments from the celebration, “The Pandays for Ananya Panday’s 20th, love you princess, happy birthday.”

Speaking to Bollywoodlife, Chunky said, “I want her to achieve whatever I couldn’t. They say whatever you couldn’t achieve it should be achieved through your children. Yes, I just hope and pray. I am excited and nervous both. I have sent her to college and she should now learn by herself.”

Here are photos from Ananya Panday’s birthday celebrations...

With no major film releases this week (the next big release is next, Thugs of Hindostan), our favourite Bollywood celebs had it light. As a matter of fact, only a handful of stars were spotted in and around Mumbai (or even elsewhere, for that matter). Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri is a talented woman and has a successful business of her own as an interior designer. She was sighted leaving a restaurant the interiors of which she is getting re-done. Casually dressed in a pair of blue torn jeans, dull grey shirt and pair of sneakers, she look rather comfortable.

Also spotted was soon-to-be mom Neha Dhupia, seen after a salon session. Actor Priety Zinta, who spends much of her time in the US post her marriage to Gene Goodenough in 2016, was also seen at the Bandra Kurla Complex, post a lunch session.

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with her upcoming film Manikarnika, was spotted outwide the home of her producer Kamal Jain meanwhile Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor was sighted in Juhu too. As she was getting into the car, she smiled at cameramen.

Khushi Kapoor flashes a shy smiles when snapped by paparazzi.

Kangana Ranaut met her Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain on Monday too.

Gauri Khan is a successful interior designer.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 18:21 IST