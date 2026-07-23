SP backs Jauhar University protest, vows fight against demolition order

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday backed the ongoing student protest against the proposed demolition of 38 buildings at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, with Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in UP assembly Mata Prasad Pandey leading a delegation of around 25 MLAs and senior party leaders to the campus in Rampur. People gather outside the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University during a sit-in protest over the order for demolition of 38 buildings of the university, in Rampur, on Thursday. (PTI)

Students have been staging an indefinite sit-in outside the main gate of the university founded by senior SP leader Azam Khan for the past six days, demanding that the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) withdraw its demolition order. The delegation met the demonstrators, heard their grievances, and assured them of the party’s full support.

A large number of SP workers from Sambhal, Amroha, Moradabad, and nearby districts also reached Rampur after assembling at the toll plaza on the Bareilly-Moradabad Road. They marched to the university, raising slogans against the state government and demanding the release of Azam Khan.

Pandey held a closed-door meeting for about 45 minutes with senior party leaders, elected representatives, and university officials. Speaking after the meeting, Pandey described Jauhar University as an important centre of higher education and termed the demolition order “completely wrong.” He said the Samajwadi Party stood firmly with the students.

“Decisions that affect the future of an educational institution should be taken only after careful consideration. We will raise this issue through democratic means and urge the administration to reconsider the demolition order,” Pandey said.

Pandey later met district magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi and submitted a memorandum requesting the administration to review the demolition decision.

“We requested the district magistrate to reconsider the decision regarding Mohammad Ali Jauhar University,” Pandey told reporters after the meeting. The delegation later visited Azam Khan’s residence.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, SP president Akhilesh Yadav wrote: “The nation believes the BJP is the aggressor. History bears witness that those who destroy universities have never stood with their own people. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is writing a new chapter of negativity. Shameful.”

MLA Nawab Iqbal Mahmood warned that unless the government assured protection of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, the Samajwadi Party would not allow the UP assembly to function smoothly.