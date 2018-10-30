Salman Khan shows his range in two new leaked looks from Bharat sets. See them here

Two images of what appear to show two different looks of actor Salman Khan from his upcoming film Bharat have found their way online. The film is said to feature Salman in five different avatars, set across different time periods.

Fan clubs have shared two images of the actor from the sets, one of which shows him in a check shirt and a side parting, while the other shows him with his hair slicked back, wearing just a waistcoat. The second image is from the film’s Abu Dhabi schedule, which also gives us a look at the grand circus set constructed for the movie.

According to what director Ali Abbas Zafar has said about the film, Bharat will be “a wholesome entertainer, which usually people like to watch when they come for a Salman Khan film. It has a festive colour and people have reacted very positively to the title of the film. So, we are hopeful that we are going to put our best foot forward in terms of our efforts to entertain audience next year.”

According to an India Today report, Salman’s character will age from 18 to 70 in the film. “The idea is to make Salman look the way he appeared in Maine Pyar Kiya, from the time he began his career to now. But we will know how much we can achieve only after our complete research is done,” Ali told DNA in an interview.

A different look of Salman’s was previously leaked from the sets in the form of a photograph the actor had taken with a fan. Ali had also shared official images from the sets which teased the circus environment, but did not provide a clear look at Salman.

Bharat was supposed to co-star Priyanka Chopra, but she left the project days before filming was supposed to begin to make time for her engagement and upcoming wedding to Nick Jonas. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on December 1 in Jodhpur. Ali’s frequent collaborator, Katrina Kaif, was roped in as Priyanka’s replacement. The film also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi.

