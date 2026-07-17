Garfield Sobers, champion West Indies all-rounder, dies at 89

West Indies cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers passed away on July 17 at the age of 89. Widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the game, Sobers left an unmatched legacy through his extraordinary achievements with bat and ball, inspiring generations of cricketers around the world. The West Indies great was only 10 days away from turning 90. Sir Garfield Sobers, West Indies great, passes away at 89 (X Image)

He enjoyed a remarkable Test career that firmly established him among cricket's all-time greats. Representing the West Indies in 93 Tests, he amassed 8,032 runs at an outstanding average of 57.78, including 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries. His unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958 stood as the highest individual score in Test cricket for 36 years before Brian Lara surpassed it with 375 in 1994. Sobers was equally influential with the ball, claiming 235 Test wickets through his exceptional left-arm bowling, which ranged from fast-medium to spin. Despite his legendary status, he featured in just one ODI, taking one wicket and scoring no runs, as the format emerged towards the end of his international career.

Sobers also etched his name into cricket history in 1968 when he became the first batter to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket. Representing Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan, he achieved the unprecedented feat against Malcolm Nash, a record that remains one of the sport's most iconic moments.

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Cricket West Indies also shared the saddening news on their social media accounts.

“A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers,” CWI wrote on X.