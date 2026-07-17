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    Central govt quarters licence fee revised from July 1

    The Union housing ministry has revised licence fees for GPRA quarters across Type-I to Type-VIII categories, with new rates effective from July 1, 2026.

    Published on: Jul 17, 2026, 20:29:34 IST
    By Soumya Chatterjee, New Delhi
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    The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs has revised the licence fee for central government employees occupying General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA), the first revision since 2023.

    The revised licence fees apply to government quarters nationwide,
    The revised licence fees apply to government quarters nationwide,

    The revised rates apply from July 1 to government quarters across the country and increase the monthly licence fee for all categories of accommodation, from Type-I to Type-VIII.

    Under the revised rates, the monthly licence fee for a Type-I quarter has been increased from 210 to 230, while Type-II accommodation will now attract 490, up from 440. Employees occupying Type-III quarters will pay 740 a month, compared with 660 earlier.

    The fee for Type-IV accommodation has been revised from 880 to 980, while Type-IV (Special) quarters will now cost 1,040, up from 930.

    Among higher categories, the monthly licence fee for Type-VA accommodation has been increased from 1,650 to 1,850, Type-VB from 1,750 to 1,960, Type-VIA from 2,170 to 2,430, and Type-VIB from 2,590 to 2,900. The licence fee for Type-VII accommodation has been raised from 3,040 to 3,400, while occupants of the largest Type-VIII houses will now pay 6,070, compared with 5,430 earlier.

    The ministry has also revised the licence fee for servant quarters, garages and hostel accommodation.

    The licence fee is a fixed monthly charge linked to the category of government accommodation allotted to an employee. The revision will result in higher monthly recoveries from the salaries of employees occupying government quarters.

    General Pool Residential Accommodation comprises residential quarters owned by the Centre and allotted to eligible government employees in cities across the country. The revised rates will come into effect from July 1, 2026.

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    Home/India News/Central Govt Quarters Licence Fee Revised From July 1
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