Alia Abbas Zafar: Priyanka Chopra was always my first choice for Bharat

After a long stint in Hollywood, actor Priyanka Chopra will once again entertain her fans in India, as she will be seen in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s next directorial project, Bharat with Salman Khan. As the announcement came a week back, when Ali was asked why he chose Priyanka to be a part of this project, he said, “I feel she is an extremely talented actor and she has proved that over a period of time with a lot of films. [Also] What’s really important is that the character of the girl in the film is very strong and we wanted to cast a very strong actor, who can do justice to that role.”

Swagat hai aapka @priyankachopra #Bharat ki mitti aur hawa ko apka intezaar hai ;) pic.twitter.com/EZ5BRuc0xh — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 18, 2018

Excited that Bharat is going to mark Priyanka’s return to Bollywood and her homecoming to India, Ali said, “We have been talking for quite some time now, and she always said, ‘I really want to come back and do a film with you’. So, when Bharat happened, it all fell in place in the right away. This is the homecoming film for Priyanka Chopra. Honestly, she was always my first choice for the film and she readily came on board.”

Though it’s too early to talk about the film and even Ali didn’t want to divulge much details, he shared, “I’m very excited about the film. It’s a wholesome entertainer, which usually people like to watch when they come for a Salman Khan film. It has a festive colour and people have reacted very positively to the title of the film. So, we are hopeful that we are going to put our best foot forward in terms of our efforts to entertain audience next year.”

