Inside Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reception: Amitabh Bachchan dances to Jumma Chumma, Shah Rukh does Chaiya Chaiya. See pics, videos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone threw their third wedding reception on December 1, their second in Mumbai, for their industry friends and other members of the film fraternity. And they made sure to make it the biggest night of the year. Well known for his dancing skills, the Befikre actor made a breathtaking appearance in a black tuxedo with his bride by his side in a gorgeous Zuhair Murad number complete with a veil. The newlyweds left their fans in awe with their well-coordinated look before letting their hair down at the party.

The Mumbai reception, held at the Grand Hyatt hotel, was attended by everyone, from senior members such as Amitabh Bachchan with family, Rekha, Hema Malini, Simi Garewal, Javed Akhtar with Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor to Bollywood A-listers Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and many more. As the guests wined and dined at the reception, the groom eventually hit the dance floor to party like there’s no tomorrow. The inside pics and videos are proof that the guests had a blast celebrating the wedding of Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot on November 14 and 15.

Ranveer made Amitabh Bachchan dance to Jumma Chumma De De and joined him on the dance floor to match steps with him. The Padmaavat actor also rapped along with rapper Divine - Ranveer's character in the upcoming film Gully Boy is inspired by Divine - and raised the spirits of the guests with his skills. It was a sight to watch him rolling on the floor on Chaiyya Chaiyya as Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora cheered him on while grooving to the song, originally picturised on them in Dil Se. He also danced his heart out with Karisma Kapoor and Varun Dhawan at the party.

Ranveer, who cannot stop gushing about his wife Deepika, delivered yet another speech about his ladylove at the party. After arriving in the sparkling gown with a long trail, Deepika later modified it into a short dress for ease. Ranveer changed to a zebra print jacket for the after-party. Have a look at all the action that took place at Ranveer and Deepika’s star-studded wedding reception...

