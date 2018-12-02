Ranveer Singh gives a speech for Deepika Padukone at reception, says key to success is to say yes to everything she wants

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted their second wedding reception in Mumbai on December 1. It coincided with their Bajirao Mastani co-star Priyanka Chopra’s wedding with Nick Jonas in Jodhpur, but still saw a huge number of stars in presence. The newlyweds stunned the media with yet another breathtaking appearance and went on to party hard with the who’s who of the industry. Ranveer, who never shies away from praising Deepika in public, gave yet another speech to express his love for her.

In a video from the party shared on social media, the actor can be heard saying, “The key to success in life is to say yes to everything she says.” As someone from the crowd added, “babe change the vibe of the music,” he agreed in unison and said, “I have to oblige. Babe this one is for you.”

Ranveer had also given a similar speech at the post-wedding party thrown by his sister Ritika Bhavnani on November 24. He had declared his love for his wife and had said that he has married the most beautiful woman in the world. He also thanked her for obliging him by wearing a dress similar to the kind Mexican artist Frida Kahlo often wore. He thanked everyone who had gathered there to celebrate their union. He also told Deepika that they will have an ‘epic future together’.

Their third reception (the first was held in Bengaluru on November 21 and the second was held in Mumbai on November 28 for the media and family) was attended by everyone from Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan to Malaika Arora. Others who attended the party were Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, Rekha, Hema Malini, Vidya Balan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Vaani Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and many more.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 10:34 IST