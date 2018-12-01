Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding reception LIVE updates: Bollywood celebs to party with newlyweds
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Mumbai wedding reception LIVE updates: The newlyweds’ third reception is specially for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood.
8:45 pm IST
8:30 pm IST
8:15 pm IST
8:00 pm IST
7:45 pm IST
7:30 pm IST
7:08 pm IST
Actors and newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to host yet another wedding reception at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel on Saturday. The party will be exclusively for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood.
Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and film directors Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are expected to join Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding reception. This will be the couple’s third wedding reception after their wedding in Italy on November 14 and 15.
Watch how Deepika’s outfit was created
Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared a video that shows what went into creating Deepika’s lehenga for her last wedding reception. Watch it here.
Ranveer knew Deepika would be the mother of his children
Ranveer Singh in a new interview has said that he was sure Deepika Padukone was the one he would marry six months into the relationship. “This is the woman who would become the mother of my children,” he said. Read full story here.
Deepika replies to Simi Garewal’s tweet
Deepika Padukone shared a folded hands emoji as she replied to Simi Garewal’s tweet about their reception invitation.
Here’s what to expect from the party tonight
With today’s theme being black tie, speculation suggests that Deepika will be seen in a gown today while Ranveer may wear a tuxedo. Read more details here.
Jacqueline Fernandez gets ready for the reception
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture on her Instagram stories that showed her getting ready for the reception.
Simi Garewal tweets about Deepika’s invite
“In the midst of their celebratory whirl..that @RanveerOfficial & @deepikapadukone can pause.. to ring & personally invite you shows more than culture & grace. It shows heart!..,” Simi wrote in her tweet.
The stage is set for Deepika, Ranveer
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception venue is decked up in flowers. The photo-op location has a wall of flowers where the newlyweds and their guests will pose for the paparazzi.