Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding reception LIVE updates: Bollywood celebs to party with newlyweds

Actors and newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to host yet another wedding reception at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel on Saturday. The party will be exclusively for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood.

Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and film directors Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are expected to join Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding reception. This will be the couple’s third wedding reception after their wedding in Italy on November 14 and 15.

Catch all the LIVE updates here:

8:45 pm IST Watch how Deepika’s outfit was created Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared a video that shows what went into creating Deepika’s lehenga for her last wedding reception. Watch it here.





8:30 pm IST Ranveer knew Deepika would be the mother of his children Ranveer Singh in a new interview has said that he was sure Deepika Padukone was the one he would marry six months into the relationship. “This is the woman who would become the mother of my children,” he said. Read full story here.





8:15 pm IST Deepika replies to Simi Garewal’s tweet Deepika Padukone shared a folded hands emoji as she replied to Simi Garewal’s tweet about their reception invitation.





8:00 pm IST Here’s what to expect from the party tonight With today’s theme being black tie, speculation suggests that Deepika will be seen in a gown today while Ranveer may wear a tuxedo. Read more details here.





7:45 pm IST Jacqueline Fernandez gets ready for the reception Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture on her Instagram stories that showed her getting ready for the reception.



