Deepika Padukone Mumbai reception: Designer duo share a video showing making of ivory and gold dress

Ever since the first pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding arrived more than 15 days ago, fans haven’t taken a breather, dazzled as they have been with their sartorial choices. From traditional south Indian gold Kanjeevarams to Banarasi resham (silk) work to an elaborate lehenga, Deepika has been sticking to red and ivory for her wedding events. The actor opted for designer duo, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, at her Mumbai reception on Wednesday.

She wore an ivory and gold, hand embroidered chiffon Chikankari lehenga sari with an elaborate chaadar as dupatta (head drape with a long trail). While the pictures that have come out since November 28 reception show us the dress in some detail, they do not do justice to the hard work and spectacular hand-embroidery that has gone into it. Now, the designer duo has shared a video which shows the craftsmanship that has gone into it, up-close.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Rohit Bal clothes respectively. (IANS)

As the camera pans across, we see a sea of Swarovski crystals, sequins and gold zardozi work come together to create the saree. A Times Now report informs that it is handiwork of women embroiders of Lucknow and has been made in the Ton Sur Ton tradition of weaving. Her blouse too was a richly embroidered gold and ivory one to enhance the overall appeal. Deepika had teamed her clothes with an elaborate neckpiece in diamond and pearls from the designer duo’s Saboo collection. Not to forget her shoulder-dusting ear rings.

It may be noted that Deepika’s parents and sister were all dressed in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, while Ranveer and his folks opted for Rohit Bal. The two families’ clothes seem to have been colour-coordinated—with the Padukone’s opting for ivory and gold and Bhavnanis (barring Ranveer) picking black and gold/silver.

Deepika and Ranveer had a destination wedding at Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15 as per Konkani and Sikh traditions. They held a reception in Bengaluru on November 21 and followed it up with a second one in Mumbai on November 28. The last of their wedding functions will be a grand reception for their industry friends on December 1.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 08:56 IST