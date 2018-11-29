Ranveer Singh dances the night away at wedding reception, kisses Deepika Padukone’s hand. Watch videos

Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been in a celebratory mood since they tied the knot in Italy earlier this month. Their Mumbai reception on Wednesday was no different. Just as the world speculated whether interest in DeepVeer (as their fans call them) may be decreasing, what with another celebrity couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set to wed on December 2, they dazed one and all with their second reception.

While their elegant and lavish ensemble was immediately talked about, candid moments from the event are getting attention now.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone during their wedding reception in Mumbai on November 28, 2018. (PTI)

We have seen Ranveer on his best behaviour in each of the wedding functions. However, slowly but surely, Ranveer is turning on his ‘offbeat’ avatar. He is finally displaying his quirky side, as we saw at his sister Ritika’s bash, earlier in the week,. At the Mumbai reception, too, once they were done with the meet-and-greet, Ranveer was seen dancing. He was spotted near the DJ’s console, checking out songs on the laptop and perhaps selecting his favourites, by artistes like Robbie Williams and Jason Derulo. In videos from the reception, we can see him swaying to the music and after a point he begins to dance as well.

An Instagram post read: “The other day it was retro and today is more top 40 stuff. Baba at the DJ console as he grooves on #robbiewilliams and #jasonderulo #DeepVeerKiShaadi @viralbhayani.”

At Ritika’s informal bash, Ranveer had spoken about his love for Deepika and declared that he had married the ‘most beautiful girl in the world.’ At the Mumbai reception, too, Ranveer was in full flow. In pictures and videos that are now online, Ranveer can be seen kissing his wife’s hand.

There was yet another moment which has got everyone laughing, the loudest being Ranveer himself. Even as the celebrity couple arrived at the reception venue, many among the waiting press started to call out to them, addressing Deepika as ‘bhabhiji’. In video clips that are all over the Internet, at one point onstage, just as someone calls her so, Ranveer is beside himself with laughter.

Meanwhile, the food was as lavish as it could get, with Malabari, Mughlai (biryani), Punjabi (makki ki roti-sarson saag), Italian, Chinese and Middle Eastern (shawarma), all vying for attention. In desserts, the options varied from gajar ka halwa, rasmalai and chocolates.

Deepika and Ranveer have been in the limelight since the day they left for their Italian wedding on November 9. They got married on November 14 and 15 as per Konkani and Sikh traditions. Initially, pictures and videos were scarce but since their wedding, official images have been shared by the couple. From their choice of clothes and jewellery to candid moments caught on camera, fans couldn’t have asked for more.

