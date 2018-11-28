New pic from Deepika Padukone’s pre-wedding event emerges online, Sabyasachi shares making of her bridal lehenga

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to host their second wedding reception in Mumbai on November 28. Interestingly, Deepika’s Bajirao Mastani co-star Priyanka Chopra is also set to tie the knot with beau Nick Jonas on December 2 and the pre-wedding celebrations have already begun with a puja. This has been keeping the fans of ‘Nickyanka’ on their toes as they wait to grab the last piece of information about the grand wedding. With the arrival of celebrity guests — Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and fiancé Sophie Turner, the hype is building over the next big Bollywood wedding of the year. However, an inside picture from Deepika’s pre-wedding celebrations made its way to the internet and was definitely worth the wait.

In the picture that surfaced on one of the fanpages, Deepika can be seen having a hearty laugh in a light-weight baby pink ensemble, along with her sister Anisha Padukone and other guests. It seems the picture is from the private sangeet ceremony that was hosted separately by her family at Villa d’Este. However, this hasn’t been confirmed officially.

Sabyasachi’s red bridal lehenga by Sabyasachi, which she had worn during the Anand Karaj ceremony, had also caught the attention of her fans. The quote ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ which translates to “May you be blessed by good luck in your married life” was etched on the border of the bridal dupatta. The designer shared the video of the making of the beautiful lehenga and how it came to life. Ranveer had also worn a red printed sherwani along with a red turban for the Sikh rituals. His look and Deepika’s bridal jewellery were also from the same designer’s collection.

The designer also shared a video to throw light on the making of Ranveer’s wedding ensemble.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at Lake Como in Italy. While the Konkani wedding took place on November 14, the Anand Karaj ceremony took place the next day. The actors ensured heavy security to keep their wedding a private affair. After sharing only two pictures on their wedding day, they went on to share several pictures a few days later. The couple then hosted a lavish reception in Bengaluru which was followed by a fun-filled post-wedding bash in Mumbai hosted by his sister Ritika. After their second reception on November 28, the couple will throw a grand reception for their industry friends on December 1.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 16:20 IST