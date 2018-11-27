How Priyanka Chopra fell in love with Nick Jonas: Here are her 5 candid confessions

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding is just days away and it is expected to be every bit as dreamy as their whirlwind romance. Their East-meets-West love story has won the hearts of their fans and the two are now set to tie the knot on November 2 in a royal wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The groom-to-be arrived in India this Friday and his brother Joe Jonas and his fiancé and Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner reached Mumbai on Monday.

While Priyanka has been guarded about what she says about Nick in public, there are moments when the former Miss World had let her emotions show. She had shared how the two connected via text before they met each other at the MET Gala last year. The two have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on the social media and regularly drop sweet comments on each other’s posts on Instagram. Here are a few moments when Priyanka spoke about the love of her life...

‘Taken.. With all my heart and soul’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their families after their engagement ceremony in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra was the first to confirm her relationship with Nick Jonas after their roka ceremony in Mumbai. “Taken.. With all my heart and soul,” she wrote with a loved-up photo from the traditional ceremony as the two looked into each other’s eyes.

Priyanka on being engaged to Nick

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at a fashion event.

Nick Jonas had closed down the Tiffany store in London while choosing the perfect ring to propose to Priyanka. Talking about her engagement to E!News at an event for Tiffany & Co.’s 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, the actor said, “It’s a very different feeling. I never realized that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different. It just feels different. There’s gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different.”

Priyanka, Nick joined by ‘shared love’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas during their holiday.

Priyanka and Nick have often spoken about their love for their families. Nick once spoke about her on a TV show and what is common between them. According to a report in E! News, she agreed with his statement and said, “We’ve known each other for a couple of years but we dated for just a little while, but I think that’s the one thing we really connect on is our love for family and knowing faith is so important to us.”

Priyanka on finding a partner in Nick

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas ahead of their wedding.

Post her bridal shower at Tiffany and Co. in New York, Priyanka was asked about her whirlwind romance with Nick. According to a report in Entertainment Tonight, she said, “This is such a wonderful new step in my life and I’m still getting used to it because it’s obviously been a whirlwind and I haven’t seen myself happier. Just being in the whole situation of finding somebody who can be a partner to you in so many more ways than one is amazing, so yes I’m very excited.”

What Priyanka loves the most about Nick

Priyanka also opened up on what attracted her to Nick. “Truly this is what worked for me, he has to be someone who respects you. By that, I don’t mean makes coffee for you, not that. But someone who respects the hard work you put into your life,” the 36-year-old actor said at the Bumble India launch in New York City. Priyanka went on to explain what she prizes above all else in a relationship: “Who respects that if his work is important, so is yours. Or if he makes choices that are important to him, so is your opinion. That’s respect, and that’s incredible to have. Then everything is so easy because you give each other credit for your intelligence, you give each other the benefit of the doubt because you trust each other. There’s so much that comes out of that. I think don’t settle for less than that.”

Priyanka’s most beautiful comment came on an Instagram post where Nick detailed that he has been dealing with Type 1 diabetes since the age of 13. “Everything about you is special, with or without diabetes,” the Quantico actor wrote.

