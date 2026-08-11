Punjab: Need to strengthen anti-drone surveillance, CM Mann tells Army Chief

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, during his meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth in Chandigarh on Monday, called for stronger cooperation between the state government and the army to safeguard the state and the nation, strengthen the second line of defence along the border, boost the recruitment of Punjabis into the armed forces and ensure the welfare of serving soldiers and ex-servicemen. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann meeting General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff , in Chandigarh on Monday. (Sourced)

The CM also discussed national security and military matters concerning Punjab, including the need to strengthen anti-drone measures to check cross-border smuggling. Mann stated on X that the government was fully committed to the welfare of soldiers and ex-servicemen.

“Punjabis have always been at the forefront of safeguarding the borders of the country. The state government is already working tirelessly to enhance the recruitment of Punjabis in the armed forces. Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, along with a network of C-Pyte centres, are playing a key role in this effort,” CM Mann said during his meeting with Gen Seth.

Stressing the need for anti-drone technology along with low-lying interceptive radars, he said such equipments were required to check cross-border smuggling through drones as the state shares a 532-km hostile border with Pakistan. Punjab is the first state in the country to install its own anti-drone technology. “I solicit the support of the Chief of Army Staff for augmenting the efforts being made by the Punjab Police, which always acts as a second line of defence,” he said.