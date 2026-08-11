Bandra Reclamation promenade barricaded, residents fearful of losing it

MUMBAI: Barely has the dust settled on the football ground reservation change controversy than Bandra residents have raised another concern: the Reclamation promenade, which has been barricaded for the last four days by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The Bandra Reclamation Area Volunteers Organisation (BRAVO), a local residents organisation, fears that the move could eventually result in the promenade being handed over to a private party, depriving residents of a vital and extensively used open space. The Reclamation promenade has been barricaded for the last four days by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) (Raju Shinde/ HT Photo)

When contacted, MSRDC told HT that the barricading was temporary and was being carried out in connection with construction and beautification works proposed by the Mumbai Slum Improvement Board under MHADA. The mention of the latter, however, has raised questions among residents, who say they fail to understand why a slum improvement agency is involved in works at the promenade where there is no slum settlement.

Documents accessed by HT show that the Slum Improvement Board had sought an NOC for carrying out various development works at the promenade. In a recent letter, the board referred to its communication dated May 11, 2026, seeking the NOC; in a letter from MSRDC dated June 25, 2026, it was asked to submit a location sketch and other maps related to the proposed development. The maps and plans were subsequently submitted, following which the NOC was issued.

“The promenade has been barricaded for the last four days,” said Nitu Bhambri, secretary of BRAVO. “They want to construct a shed in an open space without taking locals into consideration. Nobody is answering our questions. There are no slums there for the Slum Board to interfere in. We have no idea what is going on.”

Bhambri added that the promenade was regularly used by residents for walks and the children’s play area was located there. “The open-air gymnasium on the promenade has already been dismantled,” he said.

Vidya Vaidya of BRAVO questioned the need for further beautification of the promenade. “This attitude of ‘My funds, my name, and I will do what I want’, which prevails everywhere today, is appalling,” she said. “This promenade does not need any more beautification. Spending more in the guise of beautification is extremely suspicious when what is actually needed are basic public facilities such as toilets at the western end of the area.”

Another BRAVO secretary, Neela Shinde, questioned the role of the Slum Improvement Board in the project. “How is the Slum Board involved?” she asked. “It is horrifying that funds meant for the upliftment of slum dwellers are being used for ‘beautification’. Besides, there seems to be a proposal to erect a shed here. If this is a CRZ area, it is unacceptable to local residents and trust members.”

A senior MSRDC official said the works currently underway included the construction of a covered shed as part of the “additional beautification” along the pathway. “The previous facilities on the promenade will remain,” he said. “The Slum Board under MHADA has proposed some beautification works, and after they are completed, the promenade will be opened to the public.”

The latest development has come against the backdrop of growing concern about the shrinking public open spaces in Bandra Reclamation. Residents say the promenade and football ground form an important open-space network in an area witnessing increasing development pressure.

Architect Alan Abraham of the Mumbai Architects’ Collective said the issue went beyond any one particular project. “Open space is not a luxury or a visual amenity,” he said. “It is basic urban infrastructure like water or transport. The issue in H/W Ward is not just land availability, but access, management and equity.”