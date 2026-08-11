Punjab Opposition questions recruitment of ‘outsiders’ in some departments

Reacting to the LoP’s allegations, the health and family affairs minister urged Bajwa not to mislead the public, stating that his department had recruited a total of 237 persons.

Bajwa further said there was suspicion that some of those appointed from Delhi or Haryana could be associated with the ruling party or its IT Cell. He also reiterated his demand for a white paper on government recruitments.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa raised the issue during Zero Hour on the last day of the monsoon session of the vidhan sabha, citing examples from the health and family welfare department and a state-run power corporation. “Of the 13 multipurpose health workers appointed by the health department, 10 belonged to Haryana , and they were given postings in areas close to the Punjab-Haryana border. Similarly, all 14 candidates recruited by the power corporation were from Ganganagar in Rajasthan ,” he claimed.

The Congress on Monday questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the recruitment of several candidates from outside Punjab in the health, power and other departments, calling it an “anomaly.” Health minister Balbir Singh , however, urged the opposition party not to mislead the House.

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He said those from Punjab had already been issued appointment letters, while the document verification for successful candidates from Haryana took extra time, so their letters were issued separately. “As for postings near the Haryana-Punjab border, our children also get selected in Haryana and Rajasthan. This is one country,” he said.

Bills being rushed: Opposition The LoP also accused the government of rushing through nine bills in a single day. “Nine bills are being introduced in the House today, three of which members received this morning,” he said, adding that they had repeatedly raised the issue of granting members adequate time to study the bills.

Bajwa said that when the Akal Takht Jathedar recently asked the MLAs whether they had read the anti-sacrilege bill before passing it in the House, they replied in the negative. “What is the purpose of this House? If we want to just bide our time, that is okay. I request you to extend the session by one or two days because this just defeats the purpose of this exercise. It gives a wrong message and shows every member in a poor light,” he said. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan advised the parliamentary affairs minister to provide the bills to members at least 15 days before they are introduced in the House.

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Demand for dam on Ujh river Ajnala legislator Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal demanded the construction of a dam on the Ujh River in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out that fields in Punjab are flooded whenever there is heavy rainfall or a cloudburst in the union territory.

“Floodwaters cause extensive damage. This has become an annual phenomenon. We faced a similar situation just a month ago,” he said, urging the Punjab government to take up the matter with the Centre to address the problem.

Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjit Singh Lalpura suggested that the Punjab government should set up its own separate censor board, claiming that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) imposes many cuts in Punjabi films. He said that several states already have their own boards. “Hollywood and Bollywood films get prime shows in theatres, but Punjabi films are given late-night slots,” he said, seeking prime-time shows for Punjabi movies.

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