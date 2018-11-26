Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas reach India for Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding. See pics

The countdown for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ royal wedding has already begun. The groom-to-be reached Delhi on Thursday where Priyanka Chopra was shooting for The Sky is Pink. The couple left for Mumbai where the wedding celebrations are already on. Now, Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, have reached Mumbai. Joe was spotted in Mumbai with Nick but we didn’t get a glimpse of Sophie.

Priyanka Chopra spotted at Madhu Chopra’s office (Viral Bhayani)

Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas spotted in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Earlier, a few fan pages had shared pictures and videos hinting at the arrival of Joe and Sophie in India.

A fanpage shared pictures of Joe and Sophie on board a flight; a video of Sophie greeting her fans at Dubai airport also surfaced on the web. The couple is right on time to take part in the wedding celebrations, which begin on November 29 in Jodhpur. Pre-wedding celebrations will include a sangeet where Nick Jonas will be performing a medley of his favourite songs and Priyanka will be dancing on a few of her favourite dance numbers.

Priyanka was earlier given a send-off by her The Sky is Pink colleagues. Director Shonali Bose and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur had hosted a small party where the cake read, “Congratulations to our dear bride to be P.C.J.”

Like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding in Italy, Priyanka is also expected to keep the wedding a private affair. According to a report in Bombay Times, Priyanka will be boarding a chopper from Udaipur to reach Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on November 29 in order to avoid the media. The couple is expected to host two lavish wedding receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai.

The reports claim that the Hindu wedding ceremony is to be held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2 and will also be followed by a Christian wedding. However, unlike Deepika and Ranveer, Priyanka has not confirmed any details officially.

