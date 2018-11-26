Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas reach India for Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding. See pics
Joe Jonas and fiancé and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner have reached India for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding.bollywood Updated: Nov 26, 2018 19:37 IST
The countdown for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ royal wedding has already begun. The groom-to-be reached Delhi on Thursday where Priyanka Chopra was shooting for The Sky is Pink. The couple left for Mumbai where the wedding celebrations are already on. Now, Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, have reached Mumbai. Joe was spotted in Mumbai with Nick but we didn’t get a glimpse of Sophie.
View this post on Instagram
I may not have a very high IQ but my EQ is quite decent 😀. But when I saw a VFX made visual of a dragon dying and then turning evil my heart melt. I was heartbroken at the same time it would be evil to say that I celebrated the death of a person. What??? Yes we are talking about the death of #sansastark rude and obnoxious husband #ramsaybolton of #gameofhrones . But I so thrilled to see my favourite Sansa #sophieturner at the airport after I landed from Delhi. Accompanying her is #joejonas bro of #nickjonas . They are here for the big wedding in Jodhpur.. Let the #priyankakishaadi begin ❤️❤️❤️😛😛 @viralbhayani
View this post on Instagram
I may not have a very high IQ but my EQ is quite decent 😀. But when I saw a VFX made visual of a dragon dying and then turning evil my heart melt. I was heartbroken at the same time it would be evil to say that I celebrated the death of a person. What??? Yes we are talking about the death of #sansastark rude and obnoxious husband #ramsaybolton of #gameofhrones . But I so thrilled to see my favourite Sansa #sophieturner at the airport after I landed from Delhi. Accompanying her is #joejonas bro of #nickjonas . They are here for the big wedding in Jodhpur.. Let the #priyankakishaadi begin ❤️❤️❤️😛😛 @viralbhayani
Earlier, a few fan pages had shared pictures and videos hinting at the arrival of Joe and Sophie in India.
View this post on Instagram
Según la información que manejamos, Joe y Sophie ya van camino a Mumbai, luego de hacer escala en Dubai estarían prontos a llegar a su destino 🙊❤️ #NPWedding (Esperamos pronto confirmar la información un 100% , atentos a nuestras páginas, subiremos todo lo que sepamos)( imagen, joe via Ig) #joejonas #sophieturner #jophie #dubai #dubaiairport #mumbai #india #nickjonas #priyankachopra #niyanka #nickyanka #prick #wedding
View this post on Instagram
She’s the cutest 😍 Sophie at Dubai airport today via chemroseangelie on twitter 💋💋💋💋 . . . . #sophieturner #sansastark #gameofthrones #jeangrey #darkphoenix #timefreak #dubai #airport #layover #joejonas #jonasbrothers #nickjonas #priyankachopra #wedding #mumbai #love #belfast #northernireland
A fanpage shared pictures of Joe and Sophie on board a flight; a video of Sophie greeting her fans at Dubai airport also surfaced on the web. The couple is right on time to take part in the wedding celebrations, which begin on November 29 in Jodhpur. Pre-wedding celebrations will include a sangeet where Nick Jonas will be performing a medley of his favourite songs and Priyanka will be dancing on a few of her favourite dance numbers.
Priyanka was earlier given a send-off by her The Sky is Pink colleagues. Director Shonali Bose and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur had hosted a small party where the cake read, “Congratulations to our dear bride to be P.C.J.”
Like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding in Italy, Priyanka is also expected to keep the wedding a private affair. According to a report in Bombay Times, Priyanka will be boarding a chopper from Udaipur to reach Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on November 29 in order to avoid the media. The couple is expected to host two lavish wedding receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai.
The reports claim that the Hindu wedding ceremony is to be held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2 and will also be followed by a Christian wedding. However, unlike Deepika and Ranveer, Priyanka has not confirmed any details officially.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Nov 26, 2018 19:21 IST