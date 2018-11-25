Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai ahead of their Jodhpur wedding. See pics, video

As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh continue to party after their mid-November wedding in Italy, there’s another celebrity couple which is getting into the wedding mood. We are talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The couple was spotted arriving in Mumbai from Delhi early on Sunday, ahead of their Jodhpur wedding.

Priyanka Chopra spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday.

Nick Jonas on his arrival at the Mumbai airport.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra leave Mumbai airport on arrival.

Priyanka has been stationed in Delhi for the last couple of days shooting for her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink. Nick too flew to Delhi on Thursday. Together, they stepped out for a Thanksgiving dinner, which was attended by Priyanka’s extended family.

Priyanka and Nick’s wedding celebrations will reportedly kick off on November 29 and continue till December 2. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the couple will host two receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai.

According to a report in Times of India, Priyanka will fly to Udaipur and later take a helicopter to Umaid Bhawan Palace. A representative of Mewar Helicopter Services confirmed the news that they would be providing helicopter services to Priyanka’s family and friends.

Quoting a source, it added, “Only one helicopter has been booked for November 29 and December 3. Priyanka will be boarding the helicopter from Udaipur and the helicopter will directly land at Umaid Bhawan Palace on November 29. She will be returning to Udaipur on December 3 by boarding the helicopter from the wedding venue itself. We are yet to receive the names of the people boarding the helicopter from Udaipur. Nick Jonas might join her as well.”

Meanwhile, Nick is having a great time in India. He was spotted clicking pictures with fans. He was also seen posing with airport staff and flight attendants.

