Nick Jonas has been on a selfie-clicking spree with fans since arriving in India for wedding with Priyanka Chopra. See pics

Nick Jonas’ Indian fans are making sure he feels at home. The American singer, who arrived in India on Thursday for his wedding with actor Priyanka Chopra, has been busy clicking selfies with fans.

Nick, who is in Delhi with Priyanka, has been spotted smiling and posing for pictures with airport staff, flight attendants and many more fans. Check out his selfies:

Priyanka and Nick will reportedly tie the knot on December 2 and 3 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan. Priyanka shared a selfie with her fiance upon his arrival in India on Thursday. “Welcome home baby...,” she captioned a photo of her giving him a hug in their car.

She even shared a photograph of herself along with Nick and their family on the dinner table at Thanksgiving. The couple could be seen holding hands, while posing for the camera. She captioned it: “Happy Thanksgiving. Family forever.” Nick shared the same image and wrote: “What a beautiful Thanksgiving. Hope you all had the best day with your loved ones.”

Priyanka is currently shooting for her upcoming film The Sky is Pink in New Delhi. She came to India to resume shooting for the film after enjoying a bridal shower in New York and then a bachelorette party in Amsterdam and Italy. Wedding details, including the official dates, have been kept under wraps so far, but according to those in the know of the developments, it will be a close-knit family affair and a separate celebration for her film fraternity friends will take place later. Priyanka and Nick had a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony in August at her Mumbai residence.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 15:36 IST