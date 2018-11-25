Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s dance at sister Ritika’s bash is as striking as his glow-in-the-dark outfit. See pics, video
Ranveer Singh has been a picture of sophistication through the many ceremonies of his marriage to Deepika Padukone. Now, he is back to funky ways. Check out his clothes as he dances with Deepika in these new pictures and video.bollywood Updated: Nov 25, 2018 10:44 IST
There is no way one can put down Ranveer Singh for long. For his many wedding ceremonies in Italy’s scenic Lake Como and at Bengaluru reception, Ranveer was by-the-book groom, both in his fashion sense and in photos. In fact, at the Bengaluru reception, we even saw his chivalrous side as he helped arrange the pallu of wife Deepika Padukone’s heavy gold sari as they met and greeted family and friends.
Even in his choice of clothes, through the many ceremonies, Ranveer looked dapper with an air of sophistication. That was then. Now that the celebrity couple is back in Mumbai, the mood has certainly changed. Ahead of two more receptions in Mumbai, his sister Ritika threw a party for the newlyweds and seen in them was Ranveer in his old self, the one we often see in his many Instagram posts.
Wearing a funky and loud Manish Arora ensemble, Ranveer was in his elements. In many videos that have emerged from the party, Ranveer can be seen dancing to his heart’s content. Many of the videos also feature Deepika and Ranveer dancing together. In some pictures, we can also see his clothes shining in glow lights.
View this post on Instagram
- Ranveer Singh at his wedding party that is hosted by his sister Ritika in Mumbai 💗 - Look at him dancing his heart out 😍💗 can u spot deepika? ➖ رانفير سينغ في حفلة المقامه من قبل اخته ريتيكا بمناسبة زفافة 💗 - ياعمري شوفوه احس قاع يطلع الكبت كله من عقب ما كان متأدب الجم يوم الي راحوا 😂💗 المهم الي لابسه ابيض شكلها ديبيكا تقدرون تلمحونها لمن رانفير يرقص ونهاية الفيديو 💗 ___________________ #RanveerSingh #رانفير_سينغ #deepikapadukone #deepveerkishaadi #deepikawedsranveer #deepveer
Wearing a black long kurta with a multi-coloured overcoat and heavy necklace round his neck, a kohl-eyed Ranveer is quite a spectacle. Deepika too is dressed in a bright multi-coloured ghagra choli.
View this post on Instagram
#ranveersingh for his wedding party tonight😍💥 . Outfit: @manisharorafashion Jewellery: @amrapalijewels . . #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #deepveer #deepveerkishadi #deepveerwedding #bollywood #bollywoodactor #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #hot #bollywoodstyle #GetMeThat
Sharing pictures of his creations for Ranveer, designer Manish Arora wrote: “When my friend and one of the best actors in India asks me to make clothes for his wedding party this is what is the result @ranveersingh my love congratulations it’s been crazy fun to dress you up yet again and it’s just the beginning ! Next should be burning man?”
View this post on Instagram
When my friend and one of the best actors in India asks me to make clothes for his wedding party this is what is the result @ranveersingh my love congratulations it’s been crazy fun to dress you up yet again and it’s just the beginning ! Next should be burning man?;-) 😘😘😘 #manisharorafashion #manisharora #lifeisbeautiful #ididitmyway #ranveersingh @amrapalijewels @akanksharora @tarang_arora
The popular Bollywood couple got married in Lake Como on November 14 and 15 as per Konkani and Sikh traditions. They returned to India on November 18 and held the first of their three receptions in Bengaluru on November 21. The couple will host two more receptions -- first one on November 28 and another one for their industry friends on December 1.
First Published: Nov 25, 2018 10:21 IST