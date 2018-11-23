This is what Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh gave away as wedding return gifts

The Bengaluru wedding reception done, newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will now be focusing on the upcoming receptions in Mumbai, to be held on November 28 and December 1. A new report has revealed the couple gave elegant gifts to their guests.

Times Now reports that Deepika and Ranveer gave their guests silver plated photo frames as parting gifts. It is not clear if these gifts were for the wedding guests - who were limited to close friends and family - or those who attended the Bengaluru reception.

Pictures of the photo frames were shared online by the manufacturer. The photograph of Ranveer and Deepika is only for representational purposes, however.

The couple were married in a secret ceremony on November 14 and 15 in Italy’s Lake Como, in the presence of their close friends and family. Due to the tight security, very few pictures were leaked from the venue. However, upon their return to India, the couple shared a wedding album online. The photos from their two wedding ceremonies - Konkani and Anand Karaj - were taken by Errikos Andreou.

Deepika and Ranveer then jetted off for her home town, Bengaluru, where a reception was held on November 21. Guests included her father, Prakash Padukone’s friends, sportspersons such as Olympians PV Sindhu and Abhinav Bindra, former cricketer Anil Kumble, and a host of businesspersons such as Nandan Nilekani and Kiran Mazumder Shaw.

The couple will now host a second and third reception for their Bollywood friends. The November 28 reception will clash with the wedding festivities of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are getting married in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan on December 2 and 3, again in two separate ceremonies. Nick arrived in India on Thursday, where he was greeted by Priyanka.





First Published: Nov 23, 2018 11:17 IST