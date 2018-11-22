Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in pink as they return from Bengaluru. See pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen at Bengaluru airport on Thursday as they returned after hosting their wedding reception in the city. The newlyweds chose pink for their identical style statement – while Ranveer was seen in a kurta with embroidery, Deepika chose an anarkali in powder pink with an embroidered dupatta.

The couple was all smiles as they posed for paparazzi. Ranveer was very much the gentleman as he opened the car door for his wife and then went hand in hand inside the airport. The Gully Boy actor’s family -- mother Anju, father Jugjeet and sister Ritika -- also returned to Mumbai with them.

The duo will now host two wedding receptions in Mumbai – one on November 28 and the second on December 1. Ranveer will directly go to his professional commitments as his film, Simmba, releases later this December.

On Wednesday, Deepika and Ranveer looked regal at their wedding reception. While Deepika wore a regal gold sari paired with white pearls and an emerald necklace, Ranveer sported a black sherwani with gold embellishments designed by Rohit Bal.

The couple posed for media persons before heading for the gala reception at a luxury hotel in the city’s eastern suburb, which was decked up with lights and floral arrangements. Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, city-based biotech major Biocon’s chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, former cricketers Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad and badminton star PV Sindhu were also present at the grand event.

The celebrity duo, married on November 14 and 15 at picturesque Lake Como in Italy, flew back to Mumbai on November 18.

