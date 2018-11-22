Deepika Padukone’s mangalsutra is as elegant as her wedding. See it here

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back from their big fat Italy wedding and looked regal as they hosted the first wedding reception in Bengaluru on Wednesday. While Deepika wore a regal gold sari paired with white pearls, Ranveer sported a black "sherwani" with gold embellishments as they hosted a reception attended by Infosys Foundation’s chairperson Sudha Murty, Biocon's chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, former cricketers Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad, and badminton star PV Sindhu.

While Deepika has been getting fashion police’s approval for her looks at various ceremonies, it is her simple yet elegant mangalsutra that has caught people’s attention. According to Times of India, the mangalsutra -- with a solitaire as its centrepiece -- is worth Rs 20 lakh. The report said that the actor herself chose the piece, which was later gifted to her by husband Ranveer.

The couple had tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at Lake Como in Italy on November 14, 15 amid heavy security arrangements to keep the paparazzi at bay. After putting a blanket ban on sharing pictures from the wedding, the newlyweds released several pictures of their various wedding functions a day before their Bengaluru reception.

While Deepika can be seen in a pink ensemble, Ranveer is in a matching printed anarkali kurta during their mehendi ceremony. The pictures of their Konkani wedding have them dressed up in white and gold as they can be seen taking part in traditional South Indian rituals. Deepika reminds us of her Padmaavat days in the pictures from her Sindhi wedding as she decked up in red complete with heavy kundan, gold and pearl jewellery from designer Sabyasachi’s bridal collection.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 13:32 IST