Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Bengaluru wedding reception LIVE updates: Stars pose for media

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to host their first wedding reception in Bengaluru. The couple will party with their friends and extended families in the city’s Leela Palace Hotel on Wednesday evening.

Deepika and Ranveer arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday and headed straight to her home. They waved to fans and paparazzi from their balcony on Tuesday night and left for the reception venue on Wednesday morning. The couple married in Italy’s Lake Como last week and returned to India on Saturday. They are expected to host two wedding receptions in Mumbai as well.

Here are all the LIVE updates from the reception:

8:06 pm IST Ranveer tells media to enjoy the food After greeting the media, Ranveer told them, “Khana kha ke jaana”. The two then laughed and posed for more pictures. Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, right, and Ranveer Singh pose at their wedding reception in Bangalore, India, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The couple got married at Villa Balbianello, a lakeside mansion featured in Star Wars and James Bond films in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy on Nov. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) (AP)





7:55 pm IST Ranveer spotted fawning over his wife A new video from the venue shows Ranveer fixing his wife’s saree and then blowing her a kiss.





7:52 pm IST Deepika, Ranveer interact with media Deepika and Ranveer have arrived for their reception and are posing for the media. See pics:





7:46 pm IST Ranveer, Deepika share first pic Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have shared the first picture from their reception. The two look like royalty in his sherwani and her golden saree. Read full story here.





7:45 pm IST Special corner setup for Deepika, Ranveer to interact with media A special corner has been set up at the venue where the newlyweds will interact with the media. Check it out: Bengaluru: A view of the venue where newlywed actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are going to host their wedding reception in Bengaluru. (IANS)





7:30 pm IST Sabyasachi reveals the real source of Deepika’s wedding saree After claiming, on numerous occasions, that Deepika was a ‘head to toe Sabyasachi bride’, the designer has clarified that Deepika’s sari was only modified by him.





7:15 pm IST Check out 17 new pictures posted by the newlyweds Deepika and Ranveer shared 17 new pictures from their wedding in Italy on Instagram. Check them out in this video:





7:00 pm IST The Leela Palace gets decked up for the reception Inside images from the venue show an arrangement of flowers. There is also a small stage set up for the bride and groom to meet their guests.



