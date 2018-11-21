Today in New Delhi, India
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Bengaluru wedding reception LIVE updates: Stars pose for media

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Bengaluru wedding reception will be held at The Leela Palace on Wedneday evening. Here are all the LIVE updates.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 21, 2018 20:31 IST
Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to host their first wedding reception in Bengaluru. The couple will party with their friends and extended families in the city’s Leela Palace Hotel on Wednesday evening.

Deepika and Ranveer arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday and headed straight to her home. They waved to fans and paparazzi from their balcony on Tuesday night and left for the reception venue on Wednesday morning. The couple married in Italy’s Lake Como last week and returned to India on Saturday. They are expected to host two wedding receptions in Mumbai as well.

Here are all the LIVE updates from the reception:

PV Sindhu arrives for the reception

Badminton star and Olympian PV Sindhu arrives for the reception of Deepika and Ranveer. She is seen in a pink outfit.

 

Ranveer tells media to enjoy the food

After greeting the media, Ranveer told them, “Khana kha ke jaana”. The two then laughed and posed for more pictures.

Ranveer spotted fawning over his wife

A new video from the venue shows Ranveer fixing his wife’s saree and then blowing her a kiss.

Deepika, Ranveer interact with media

Deepika and Ranveer have arrived for their reception and are posing for the media. See pics:

Ranveer, Deepika share first pic

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have shared the first picture from their reception. The two look like royalty in his sherwani and her golden saree. Read full story here.

Special corner setup for Deepika, Ranveer to interact with media

A special corner has been set up at the venue where the newlyweds will interact with the media. Check it out:

Sabyasachi reveals the real source of Deepika’s wedding saree

After claiming, on numerous occasions, that Deepika was a ‘head to toe Sabyasachi bride’, the designer has clarified that Deepika’s sari was only modified by him.

Check out 17 new pictures posted by the newlyweds

Deepika and Ranveer shared 17 new pictures from their wedding in Italy on Instagram. Check them out in this video:

The Leela Palace gets decked up for the reception

Inside images from the venue show an arrangement of flowers. There is also a small stage set up for the bride and groom to meet their guests.

Deepika spotted inside The Leela Palace

Deepika is spotted at the reception venue, checking arrangements for the night. She is seen in black sweatpants and white sneakers. She is also wearing her red chooras.

Deepika, Ranveer are at venue

Deepika and Ranveer arrived at the Leela Palace in Bengaluru for their reception. They were seen leaving hand-in-hand from her home in their car.