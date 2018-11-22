Priyanka Chopra welcomes Nick Jonas to India with a loved-up photo, message

We will consider this a curtain-raiser for Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding. As the groom-to-be reached Delhi on Thursday evening, Priyanka has a loved-up message for Nick. She shared a photo of both of them and wrote, “Welcome home baby”.

Priyanka had earlier said in an interview that India was now almost a “second home” for her fiancée. “I think the first time that Nick went to Mumbai, I was the tour guide. By trip 3, he was fine. When I was doing my meetings, he was meeting friends and going out. He’s fine now. Now, it’s his other home,” she had said.

Nick had posted on social media on Wednesday that he was on his way to India, where he will marry Priyanka over festivities lasting five-days, beginning November 28, in Jodhpur. The wedding will take place at the Umaid Bhawan hotel. Nick had shared a video of him departing from New York City, which he captioned, “See you later NYC.”

Nick’s parents are also expected to reach India soon. Nick and Priyanka will tie the knot according to Hindu and Christian traditions on December 2 and 3 respectively, as per reports. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, was recently spotted in Jodhpur, where she is supervising last-minute preparations for the wedding festivities.

A Mid-Day report said while Priyanka’s close friend Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, may not make it to the wedding, many Hollywood names are expected. “Since it will be their first brush with an Indian wedding, Priyanka wants to make it special,” the report said.

Nick and Priyanka are expected to perform at their sangeet ceremony. He had earlier celebrated his bachelor bash while Priyanka took her girl squad for a bachelorette party in Amsterdam. They had both shared photos from their parties.

Priyanka has been busy filming director Shonali Bose’s upcoming movie, tentatively titled The Sky is Pink. The film’s makers said she will be shooting till a day before her wedding.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 18:54 IST