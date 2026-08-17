Mohali MC seeks 1 acre in Sector 57 from GMADA for dog shelter

The Mohali Municipal Corporation has sought transfer of one acre of land in Sector 57 from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for setting up a dog shelter and animal birth-control facility, after residents’ objections forced the civic body to abandon the site identified earlier. The proposed site is located at the Motor Market in Sector 57, adjacent to the existing gaushala (cow shelter). (HT File)

The proposed site is located at the Motor Market in Sector 57, adjacent to the existing gaushala (cow shelter). The civic body has asked GMADA to complete the formal transfer of the land so that the facility can be established there.

According to the site plan, it fronts a 40-foot-wide road and runs along a 100-foot-wide river reserve strip on the other side. A separate parcel shown on the plan belongs to the Balongi village panchayat and measures 7.31 acres. The plan also shows land earmarked for housing for economically weaker sections. The site plan was prepared by the office of GMADA’s senior town planner and bears drawing number DTP(GMADA)2/2016, dated June 9, 2016.

Copies of the MC’s request have been sent to the GMADA chief administrator and the MC sanitary/medical health officer for necessary action.

2.10-acre site abandoned

The MC had earlier received 2.10 acres adjoining Mohali village in the Phase-3 Industrial Estate from GMADA under a letter dated January 7, 2019. Of this, 1.10 acres was earmarked for a dog shelter and one acre for a park. The MC’s request was signed by the municipal town planner on July 28, 2026.

However, residents of Mohali village subsequently objected to construction of the dog shelter at the site. Subsequently, the MC approached GMADA for an alternative parcel.

The latest proposal seeks one acre in Sector 57 instead. The site is identified in a GMADA plan as the “proposed site for animal birth control”.