Is your skin trying to tell you something? Here are 7 skin issues that need a dermatologist’s immediate attention
When is a skin problem more than just a skin problem, here are a few signs you need a dermatologist
Skin is frequently one of the first indicators of changes that occur within your body. However, people generally underestimate the importance of frequent acne, rashes, rapid pigmentation, and hair loss as something that might solve itself eventually. Although some skin problems are temporary and can be solved with the help of simple treatments, other conditions require proper examination. Delaying the process may lead to aggravation of inflammation, cause scarring or pigmentation, or result in the diagnosis of another disease. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chytra V Anand, co-founder of SKINQ, shared skin issues that demand a dermatologist’s attention.
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1. Persistent acne
An isolated pimple is rarely anything to be concerned about. However, recurring acne that causes pain or deep inflamed bumps should not be ignored. Deep acne or cystic acne may lead to inflammation and could cause scarring. “Recurrent acne may also result in post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, especially in darker complexions,” highlighted Dr Chytra. If OTC treatment does not help in several weeks, a dermatologist will be able to determine the nature of your acne and prescribe proper treatment.
2. A rash that keeps coming back or won’t settle
According to Dr Chytra, there may be redness, irritation, or itchiness as a result of a new skin product, laundry detergent, fragrance, or any other factor in the environment. However, if the rash keeps on coming back time after time, it would be prudent to find out the cause of such a rash.
This could either be eczema, contact dermatitis, psoriasis, a fungal infection, or any other type of disorder that could have similar effects to those of a rash. Treating the wrong skin disorder with whatever cream one wishes to try may not only delay the treatment but make it even worse. In case of a rash that is accompanied by swelling, pain, or fever, then it would be wise to visit the doctor.
3. Sudden or unexplained hair loss
Just because you are suddenly finding yourself with more hair in your pillow case or shower doesn't necessarily mean that you suffer from an actual medical hair loss problem. Hair loss can be caused by stress or illness temporarily.
Dr Chytra highlighted that sometimes, even losing a significant amount of weight or giving birth can result in increased hair shedding. However, any unusual hair loss should not be overlooked. “The causes for hair loss can be varied - genetic predisposition, inflammatory problems, infection, lack of nutrients, hormonal imbalance, autoimmunity, and other problems,” explained Dr Chytra. A visit to the dermatologist can help you find out if you have too much shedding or actual hair loss or both.
4. Persistent pigmentation or dark spots
Pigmentation is quite common, especially in areas where acne, inflammation, or sunlight damage have occurred. However, it is not necessary that every time such pigmentation is treated using additional products to lighten the skin tone. There are various reasons why pigmentation occurs, and it depends on finding the reason behind pigmentation on how to proceed with treatment.
For instance, marks left behind due to inflammation are not the same type of pigmentation as those that occur due to hormonal imbalance or some other skin condition. This becomes more critical when it comes to individuals with dark complexion as inflammation may lead to longer pigmentation in these cases.
5. Skin that is constantly burning, stinging, or becoming extremely sensitive
“Sensitivity does not always mean sensitive skin. In case your skin constantly feels burning or stinging after application of products that usually felt comfortable, becomes very red, experiences continuous dryness, or reacts to several products, then this might indicate an underlying skin condition or a damaged skin barrier,” highlighted Dr Chytra. Application of new products or usage of several strong active components may increase irritation. Sometimes, it is better to identify the cause of irritation and try to simplify the skin care routine than to use another active component.
6. A wound, sore, or growth that does not heal
A small scratch or irritation will usually get better over time. However, a sore, crusted area, or growth/lesion that keeps breaking down, bleeding, or failing to heal needs a professional evaluation. Non-healing sores may be caused by any number of reasons, with certain types of skin cancer even appearing as growths or sores instead of moles.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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