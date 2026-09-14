Is your skin trying to tell you something? Here are 7 skin issues that need a dermatologist’s immediate attention

According to Dr Chytra, there may be redness , irritation, or itchiness as a result of a new skin product, laundry detergent, fragrance, or any other factor in the environment. However, if the rash keeps on coming back time after time, it would be prudent to find out the cause of such a rash.

An isolated pimple is rarely anything to be concerned about. However, recurring acne that causes pain or deep inflamed bumps should not be ignored. Deep acne or cystic acne may lead to inflammation and could cause scarring. “Recurrent acne may also result in post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, especially in darker complexions ,” highlighted Dr Chytra. If OTC treatment does not help in several weeks, a dermatologist will be able to determine the nature of your acne and prescribe proper treatment.

Skin is frequently one of the first indicators of changes that occur within your body. However, people generally underestimate the importance of frequent acne, rashes, rapid pigmentation, and hair loss as something that might solve itself eventually. Although some skin problems are temporary and can be solved with the help of simple treatments, other conditions require proper examination. Delaying the process may lead to aggravation of inflammation, cause scarring or pigmentation, or result in the diagnosis of another disease. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chytra V Anand, co-founder of SKINQ, shared skin issues that demand a dermatologist’s attention.

This could either be eczema, contact dermatitis, psoriasis, a fungal infection, or any other type of disorder that could have similar effects to those of a rash. Treating the wrong skin disorder with whatever cream one wishes to try may not only delay the treatment but make it even worse. In case of a rash that is accompanied by swelling, pain, or fever, then it would be wise to visit the doctor.

3. Sudden or unexplained hair loss Just because you are suddenly finding yourself with more hair in your pillow case or shower doesn't necessarily mean that you suffer from an actual medical hair loss problem. Hair loss can be caused by stress or illness temporarily.

Dr Chytra highlighted that sometimes, even losing a significant amount of weight or giving birth can result in increased hair shedding. However, any unusual hair loss should not be overlooked. “The causes for hair loss can be varied - genetic predisposition, inflammatory problems, infection, lack of nutrients, hormonal imbalance, autoimmunity, and other problems,” explained Dr Chytra. A visit to the dermatologist can help you find out if you have too much shedding or actual hair loss or both.

4. Persistent pigmentation or dark spots Pigmentation is quite common, especially in areas where acne, inflammation, or sunlight damage have occurred. However, it is not necessary that every time such pigmentation is treated using additional products to lighten the skin tone. There are various reasons why pigmentation occurs, and it depends on finding the reason behind pigmentation on how to proceed with treatment.

For instance, marks left behind due to inflammation are not the same type of pigmentation as those that occur due to hormonal imbalance or some other skin condition. This becomes more critical when it comes to individuals with dark complexion as inflammation may lead to longer pigmentation in these cases.