Quote of the day by Kate Winslet: ‘I'm not looking for approval. You can’t please people all the time. And the only person I have to blame…’
Kate Winslet's quote reminds us of the importance of taking full responsibility for our work, as we are the ones likely to be most affected by it.
Kate Elizabeth Winslet became a global sensation ever since she starred in Titanic in 1997. But the English actor who studied drama at the Redroofs Theatre School made her screen debut years earlier in both film and television.
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The 51-year-old has starred in major studio and independent films, earning a reputation for playing strong leading women. With films like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Holiday, and The Reader, and shows like Mare of Easttown under her belt, her range speaks for itself.
Kate Winslet has won numerous accolades over the years, which include an Academy Award, Emmys, BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and a Grammy. She was also appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2012 and is known for her philanthropic efforts.
The actor celebrates her birthday every year on October 5. Today’s quote is an excerpt from her 2007 interview with Vogue, which reads: “I'm not looking for approval. You can’t please people all the time. And the only person I have to blame if it all goes t*ts-up is me.”
What is the meaning of Kate Winslet’s quote?
During the interview, Kate Winslet opened up about how the only person she worked for was herself, which, as she explained, meant that she was the sole person responsible for the way her career went. It is a level of freedom that is refreshing to hear, and a sort of accountability that one hopes for in a star.
The quote came about as Kate recalled a rehearsal room interaction with a group of well-known actors from relatively early in her career. In her words, “The director asked us, ‘Who do we act for?’ Almost everybody said a family member or their mother. And I realised I was going to be last to answer, and I said, ‘Quite honestly, I act for myself.’ Everybody said, ‘That's so brave.’”
“But I don’t do it to please somebody, or to make somebody love me more or respect me more. I'm not looking for approval. You can’t please people all the time. And the only person I have to blame if it all goes t*ts-up is me.”
What is the relevance of Kate Winslet’s quote?
Kate Winslet’s quote reminds us to take responsibility for our own work. By getting engaged in a project for ourselves, we can not just take the credit for a job well done, but also hold ourselves accountable if things go sideways. That prevents us from blaming others in such scenarios and keeps the onus on ourselves to keep getting better at the job, which, at the end of the day, will affect us the most.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More