Quote of the day by Kate Winslet: ‘I'm not looking for approval. You can’t please people all the time. And the only person I have to blame…’

Kate Elizabeth Winslet became a global sensation ever since she starred in Titanic in 1997. But the English actor who studied drama at the Redroofs Theatre School made her screen debut years earlier in both film and television.

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The 51-year-old has starred in major studio and independent films, earning a reputation for playing strong leading women. With films like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Holiday, and The Reader, and shows like Mare of Easttown under her belt, her range speaks for itself.

Kate Winslet has won numerous accolades over the years, which include an Academy Award, Emmys, BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and a Grammy. She was also appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2012 and is known for her philanthropic efforts.

The actor celebrates her birthday every year on October 5. Today’s quote is an excerpt from her 2007 interview with Vogue, which reads: “I'm not looking for approval. You can’t please people all the time. And the only person I have to blame if it all goes t*ts-up is me.”