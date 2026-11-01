I tasted these 5 Goan recipes in an Anjuna home, from feni prawns and ros omelette to bebinca

Cezar and I made Goan prawns and ros omelette, while his wife prepared bebinca, batica and kokum soda for our table. (Hindustan Times) When I wrote about my stay at Cezar Pinto’s cottage in Anjuna, I mentioned the meal we shared at his home. What I did not get into then was the food itself, especially the two dishes we actually made together. Cezar and I were in the kitchen making prawn peri peri with feni and chicken ros omelette. There was plenty of talking in between chopping, stirring and checking the pan, which made the cooking feel like part of the conversation rather than a formal cooking session.

The other dishes were already prepared. Cezar’s wife loves to bake, so there was bebinca and batica waiting for us, along with chilled kokum soda. That worked rather well because by the time we sat down, there was a full spread to taste without spending the entire afternoon cooking. I particularly liked that the food covered such different sides of Goan cooking. The prawns were fiery and garlicky, the ros omelette was rich and comforting, the two cakes had completely different textures, and the kokum soda brought in a sharp, refreshing sweetness.

Here are the five recipes from that table.

1. Goan prawn peri peri with feni The prawns were the first thing we made, and this is not a dish for anyone who thinks chilli should merely sit quietly in the background. The Thai chillies and garlic flavour the oil first. The prawns then cook in that mixture before the feni goes into the pan towards the end. A squeeze of lime brings everything together. I loved the heat, but what really worked for me was the oil left in the pan. Warm poee alongside it is almost compulsory because you want to soak up every bit.

Ingredients 500 g medium prawns, cleaned and deveined

8 to 12 Thai bird's eye chillies, finely chopped

8 to 10 garlic cloves, finely chopped

½ tsp crushed black pepper

4 tbsp oil

1 to 2 tbsp feni

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander or parsley, optional