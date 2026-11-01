Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope, November 1 to November 7, 2026: Career setbacks may lead to fresh opportunities

This week calls for careful decisions around work and money. You may feel uncertain about a professional situation or disappointed by a financial outcome. Trust your instincts, review your priorities, and avoid dwelling on setbacks. A fresh perspective could help you identify your next opportunity.
Recognition and professional progress may come your way. Your ability to communicate clearly and handle responsibilities fairly could strengthen your reputation. Financial decisions may also require careful consideration, particularly where agreements or shared resources are involved.
A productive week for learning, skill development, and professional growth. You may benefit from formal guidance, training, or advice from someone experienced. Consistency will be more valuable than chasing shortcuts.
Workplace disagreements or competing priorities may test your patience. Stay focused on your goals instead of getting pulled into unnecessary conflicts. A hopeful development could remind you that progress is still possible.
Strategic thinking and patience could help you build something valuable. You may have an opportunity to improve your financial stability or take responsibility for an important project. Avoid rushing results; steady effort will matter.
Your confidence and determination may support professional progress. Financial matters could become more active, with news or opportunities arriving quickly. Stay organized and assess details before making commitments.
Crystal Remedy: Green Aventurine, Pyrite, Hematite
An ending or disappointing work experience may create space for a better opportunity. You could feel motivated to take the initiative and explore a new income source. Trust your abilities and avoid allowing past setbacks to limit your ambition.
Leadership, confidence, and long-term financial planning may shape your week. You could take charge of an important responsibility or make progress toward a stability-focused goal. Stay disciplined while remaining open to collaboration.
You may feel ready for a fresh professional start, although self-doubt could slow your progress. Review your options and avoid letting fear dictate your decisions. A measured step forward could help you regain momentum.
A new project or partnership could bring exciting professional possibilities. Your ideas may gain attention, but quick decisions could lead to avoidable complications. Keep your plans realistic and communicate expectations clearly.
Your previous efforts may bring greater independence, stability, or recognition. A celebration or positive development could lift your confidence, while a new idea may inspire your next professional move.
Crystal Remedy: Green Aventurine, Sunstone, Amazonite
A professional chapter may be reaching completion, encouraging you to think beyond your current circumstances. Past experience could help you identify new opportunities, especially those involving collaboration, travel, or expansion.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More