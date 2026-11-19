Gold prices fall for fifth straight day in India as US dollar strengthens
Gold prices continue to slide straight. Check the latest 22-Karat and 24-Karat rates across major Indian cities.
Gold prices declined in India for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, with the 24- karat rate falling to ₹1,29,976 per 10 grams from ₹1,30,218 on the previous day. The 22-karat rate also dropped to ₹1,19,058.02 per 10 grams from ₹1,19,279.69.
The strengthening of the US dollar to a 19-month high, along with changing global market scenario has weighed on gold prices.
Gold rates today: 24K and 22K prices decline by 0.19%
Gold prices in India recorded a decline of ₹242 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold, while the price of 22-karat gold dropped by ₹221.67.
In percentage terms, both categories registered a fall of approximately 0.19% compared with Wednesday's rates.
This marks the fifth consecutive day of decline since November 14.
Also read: Gold prices fall below $3,800 to 14-month low as Fed rate hike fears lift US dollar, Treasury yields
Gold rates city-wise: Check prices across major Indian cities
Chennai: 24-karat – ₹1,31,145.78; 22-karat – ₹1,20,129.54
Delhi: 24-karat – ₹1,29,976; 22-karat – ₹1,19,058.02
Bengaluru: 24-karat – ₹1,29,976; 22-karat – ₹1,19,058.02
Hyderabad: 24-karat – ₹1,30,235.95; 22-karat – ₹1,19,296.13
Kolkata: 24-karat – ₹1,31,015.81; 22-karat – ₹1,20,010.48
Mumbai: 24-karat – ₹1,30,105.98; 22-karat – ₹1,19,177.07
All prices are per 10 grams.
For 24-karat gold, Chennai recorded the highest rate at ₹1,31,145.78 per 10 grams, while Delhi and Bengaluru had the lowest at ₹1,29,976.
For 22-karat gold, Chennai again topped the list at ₹1,20,129.54 per 10 grams, while Delhi and Bengaluru recorded the lowest price at ₹1,19,058.02.
Also read: Oil prices fall 2% as US crude inventories rise 5.28 million barrels, US-Iran conflict limits losses
Why are gold prices falling?
Gold prices are influenced by currency movements and trends in global commodity markets. The strengthening of the US dollar has added to the pressure on gold.
Gold prices have come under pressure amid changes in global economic conditions. The precious metal has fallen around 30% since the US-Iran war began in late February, as rising energy costs fuelled inflation and pushed central banks towards tighter monetary policies, according to Bloomberg.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures were trading at around $92 per barrel, up 5 cents or 0.05%, according to Reuters. The US dollar was also near a 19-month high, adding to the pressure on gold prices.
(With inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRoshan Tony
Roshan Tony is an early career journalist at Hindustan Times whose. He joined the organisation as an intern before becoming part of the newsroom team. Roshan holds a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from the Central University of Karnataka and a Postgraduate Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). His academic interests include critical theories and film studies, and he is particularly interested in developing research that connects media, philosophy and politics. Before joining Hindustan Times, Roshan interned with Mathrubhumi, where he primarily worked on regional news, gaining hands-on experience in newsroom operations, reporting and news production. Beyond journalism, Roshan is a writer and filmmaker with a passion for storytelling across mediums. He has written and directed short fiction films and directed a documentary on the Lavender Revolution in Doda for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, exploring the region's socio-economic transformation. His creative interests extend to philosophy, literature and reading, which continue to shape his perspective on journalism and storytelling. He is also interested in developing academic papers that bridge media studies, philosophy and politics. Through his work, Roshan aims to combine accuracy, depth and compelling narratives to produce journalism that informs, resonates and develops readers.Read More