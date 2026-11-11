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US-Iran war LIVE: IRGC displays underground missile city; Rubio calls Tehran's demands ‘absurd’

By Karishma Ayaldasani
Nov 11, 2026, 07:47:29 IST

US-Iran war LIVE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed Iran’s demands as “absurd,” saying the country was facing growing economic pressure and that no major military action was needed for now.

US-Iran war LIVE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed Iran’s demands as “absurd,”
US-Iran war LIVE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed Iran’s demands as “absurd,”

US-Iran war LIVE: As both countries continue efforts to reach a peace deal, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Tuesday showcased what it described as an underground “missile city” housing new, unidentified surface-to-surface missiles. Iranian state TV aired an edited, partly blurred video of Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Ali Abdollahi visiting the facility. However, it did not reveal when or where the visit took place, AP reported.

Iran and US trade accusations

Meanwhile, tensions continued to rise as Iranian and US officials exchanged sharp remarks. Iran’s National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei claimed the war had already “wrecked” the United States and urged Washington to accept Tehran’s demands, including lifting sanctions and the blockade on its ports, according to AP.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, however, dismissed Iran’s demands as “absurd,” saying the country was facing growing economic pressure and that no major military action was needed for now.

“It’s sad," Rubio said in Paris. “The Iranian people deserve better than to be a third world country, which is where their leadership is taking them.”

Iran reports ships hit by naval mines

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Tuesday that three vessels caught fire after striking naval mines while taking an unauthorised route through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state media.

The Guard claimed one vessel was a supertanker, while another was attempting to cross the strait under US military protection. The claims have not been independently verified.

...Read More

Iran and US trade accusations

Meanwhile, tensions continued to rise as Iranian and US officials exchanged sharp remarks. Iran’s National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei claimed the war had already “wrecked” the United States and urged Washington to accept Tehran’s demands, including lifting sanctions and the blockade on its ports, according to AP.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, however, dismissed Iran’s demands as “absurd,” saying the country was facing growing economic pressure and that no major military action was needed for now.

“It’s sad," Rubio said in Paris. “The Iranian people deserve better than to be a third world country, which is where their leadership is taking them.”

Iran reports ships hit by naval mines

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Tuesday that three vessels caught fire after striking naval mines while taking an unauthorised route through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state media.

The Guard claimed one vessel was a supertanker, while another was attempting to cross the strait under US military protection. The claims have not been independently verified.

Follow all the updates here:
Nov 11, 2026, 07:47:28 IST

US-Iran war LIVE: Iran reports ships hit by naval mines

US-Iran war LIVE: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Tuesday that three vessels caught fire after striking naval mines while taking an unauthorised route through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state media.

The Guard claimed one vessel was a supertanker, while another was attempting to cross the strait under US military protection. The claims have not been independently verified.

Nov 11, 2026, 07:15:52 IST

US-Iran war LIVE: Iran and US trade accusations

US-Iran war LIVE: Tensions continued to rise as Iranian and US officials exchanged sharp remarks. Iran’s National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei claimed the war had already “wrecked” the United States and urged Washington to accept Tehran’s demands, including lifting sanctions and the blockade on its ports, according to AP.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, however, dismissed Iran’s demands as “absurd,” saying the country was facing growing economic pressure and that no major military action was needed for now.

“It’s sad," Rubio said in Paris. “The Iranian people deserve better than to be a third world country, which is where their leadership is taking them.”

Nov 11, 2026, 06:57:51 IST

US-Iran war LIVE: IRGC displays underground missile city

US-Iran war LIVE: As both countries continue efforts to reach a peace deal, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Tuesday showcased what it described as an underground “missile city” housing new, unidentified surface-to-surface missiles.

Iranian state TV aired an edited, partly blurred video of Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Ali Abdollahi visiting the facility. However, it did not reveal when or where the visit took place, AP reported.

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