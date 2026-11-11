US-Iran war LIVE: IRGC displays underground missile city; Rubio calls Tehran's demands ‘absurd’

Iran and US trade accusations

Meanwhile, tensions continued to rise as Iranian and US officials exchanged sharp remarks. Iran’s National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei claimed the war had already “wrecked” the United States and urged Washington to accept Tehran’s demands, including lifting sanctions and the blockade on its ports, according to AP.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, however, dismissed Iran’s demands as “absurd,” saying the country was facing growing economic pressure and that no major military action was needed for now.

“It’s sad," Rubio said in Paris. “The Iranian people deserve better than to be a third world country, which is where their leadership is taking them.”

Iran reports ships hit by naval mines

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Tuesday that three vessels caught fire after striking naval mines while taking an unauthorised route through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state media.

The Guard claimed one vessel was a supertanker, while another was attempting to cross the strait under US military protection. The claims have not been independently verified.