Trump hails House move to block Hegseth impeachment, calls Thomas Massie a 'major loser'

President Donald Trump celebrated the US House of Representatives’ decision to reject an impeachment effort against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He called the outcome a major victory for his administration and sharply criticizing Rep. Thomas Massie, the only Republican who voted in favor of the measure. President Donald Trump celebrated the US House of Representatives’ decision to reject an impeachment effort against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. (REUTERS)

In a post on Truth Social shortly after Tuesday’s vote, Trump wrote that the impeachment attempt had “miserably FAILED” and praised nearly all House Republicans for standing behind Hegseth. He singled out Massie, calling the outgoing Kentucky congressman “a major LOSER.”

Trump also credited Hegseth with military successes in Venezuela and Iran, record recruitment numbers and renewed morale within the armed forces.

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House rejects impeachment effort The impeachment resolution failed on Tuesday after Republicans largely united behind Hegseth following Trump’s public backing. The chamber voted 211 to 204 in favor of a motion to refer the impeachment charges to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee.

The effort was led by outgoing Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie and supported by House Democrats.

Massie’s resolution contained eight articles of impeachment. It accused Hegseth of carrying out unlawful military actions, with allegations centered on the conflict in Iran and additional references to operations in Yemen and Venezuela.

Massie argued that Hegseth had “knowingly executed and implemented unlawful orders.” The Kentucky lawmaker is set to leave Congress in January after losing his Republican primary to a Trump-backed challenger.

Also read: US House blocks bid to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth

Democrats vow to continue pressure Although the impeachment effort failed in the current Republican-controlled House, Democrats indicated that the issue is unlikely to disappear.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is expected to become Speaker when Democrats assume control of the chamber in January, defended the impeachment push.

Jeffries said Hegseth had “abused his power” and “undermined America’s national security.” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also backed the effort to remove the Pentagon chief.

Earlier Tuesday, Hegseth addressed reporters in his first formal news conference in several months. He rejected the impeachment effort and insisted he had committed none of the constitutional offenses required for removal from office.

Hegseth also criticized Massie directly. “This is not patriotism,” Hegseth said. “This is sabotage.”Trump echoed that message in his social media post.

He wrote, “The Democrats continue to weaponize and abuse the United States of America. They must be stopped! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. President DONALD J. TRUMP”