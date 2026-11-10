Little real contact with Modi, but there is some common ground: Sonia Gandhi in memoir Belonging

For over a decade, they were top political adversaries, squaring off on India’s electoral battlefield. Yet, in her 544-page memoir, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi reveals she has had very little real contact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while acknowledging some common ground with the Bharatiya Janata Party leader. Sonia Gandhi recalls distant ties with PM Modi in memoir (Rahul Gandhi/X,PTI)

“To this day, I’ve had practically no real contact with him. We meet at semi-official gatherings-for instance, at the Speaker’s chamber,” she writes in her memoir Belonging, which hits the bookstores on Tuesday. “When he comes face-to-face with me, we greet each other with a formal namaste. This is different from the past, when leaders across party divides would treat one another with cordiality. He tends to look away, avoiding eye contact.”

ALSO READ | 'Wanted to portray my family honestly': Sonia Gandhi explains reason behind writing her memoir

She acknowledges that their ideologies and world view are different. “He was fighting for his vision of India, and I for mine: an India against hegemony, an India that stands for inclusiveness, secularism, and social justice. It wasn’t personal,’’ she writes.

Still, she sees some common ground.