Far-right politician Eric Zemmour confirms 2027 French presidential bid
An opinion poll suggests Eric Zemmour would secure just 3% to 4% of the vote if France's presidential election were held now.
Published on: Nov 11, 2026, 03:12:04 IST
Bloomberg
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Eric Zemmour, who garnered 7% of the votes in the first round of France’s presidential election four years ago by campaigning on an anti-immigration platform, said he’ll again seek the country’s top job next year.
“I’m running to preserve a French France,” Zemmour, a former TV pundit turned politician, said Tuesday on TF1’s evening news program. He said he’ll aim to pass legislation to deport foreign criminals and jobseekers, and to drastically reduce public spending and taxes.
The leader of the Reconquete party would garner 3% to 4% of the votes if the first round of the presidential election — slated for April 18 — were to be held now, an opinion poll conducted last week showed.
Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen would face far-left rival Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the second-round runoff slated for May 2, with the former being the favorite to succeed President Emmanuel Macron, according to the latest polls.
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Home/World News/Far-right Politician Eric Zemmour Confirms 2027 French Presidential Bid