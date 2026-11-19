The world may never see another MS Dhoni helicopter shot sail into the stands but children on their way to school who once shadow-mocked Sachin Tendulkar’s straight drives will long continue to imitate the arrogant swish of his blade. Dhoni may have grown up in the bylanes of the Mecon Colony staff quarters in Doranda, Ranchi, but his impact was felt in every locality and every district of the country. For, if ever a boy next door rose to the highest pedestal of Indian stardom, it was MSD. Dhoni’s avatar as the man in yellow — superstar, legend and mascot of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — made him an IPL don like no other. (PTI)

Dhoni’s legacy as the first hero who made small-town India truly express itself will live on. Players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal (Bhadohi), Kuldeep Yadav (Unnao), Rinku Singh (Aligarh) and even Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Samastipur) owe their rise to how Dhoni, the trailblazer, proved it was possible for young hopefuls to succeed irrespective of their geography.

Dhoni reached the pinnacle as India captain, winning all three ICC white-ball trophies: The T20 World Cup (2007), the ODI World Cup (2011) and the Champions Trophy (2013). But his other avatar as the man in yellow — superstar, legend and mascot of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — made him an IPL don like no other. Dhoni led CSK to a record 12 playoffs, 10 finals, and five titles. The league’s highest paid player in the early years, his connection with his adopted city became crucial to the success of a new league that needed to combat shifting loyalties and blurry fan bases. At 45, as he calls time on his IPL career, moving from player to mentor after 17 seasons with CSK, the prodigy from Jharkhand who became captain of India will astonishingly go down in history as the heartthrob of Chennai.