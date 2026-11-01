INDIA bloc rally LIVE: ‘Chalo Dilli’ march today; Rahul Gandhi urges protesters to shop local to support traders

The protest comes a day after the Opposition's mock impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

10,000 security personnel deployed; traffic diversions in place

Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in central Delhi on Sunday. The police say they will facilitate the march, which Gandhi announced on his Instagram. However, while INDIA bloc is expecting “nearly one million people” to attend their rally from across the country, the police have planned for about 50,000, the capacity of the Ramlila Maidan. Police have said any overflow would be held back on the surrounding streets.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory on route diversions and restrictions in parts of Central Delhi. The restrictions will remain in place from 10am to 5pm. The police listed 10 diversion points that include Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate and ITO A-Point.

Opposition's ‘impeachment’ of CEC; BJP calls it ‘drama’

Nineteen opposition parties on Saturday enacted the “impeachment” of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, in a mock parliamentary format. The 3.5-hour-long show, attended by more than 250 opposition lawmakers, was held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence at Rajaji Marg after 4 PM.

In his concluding remarks, Gandhi described that the Opposition had to meet at Kharge’s garden as they have nowhere else to go. Gandhi warned Kumar and said “You have taken this game outside the legal framework, into rigging elections, you are our target.”

Why the protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

While the Opposition has levelled allegations of “vote chori” and objected to the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in states several times in the past, a fresh row erupted against CEC Gyanesh Kumar after an Indian Express report last month.

The report said Election Commissioners had objected to decisions made by the CEC 14 times over a 10-month period. While the poll body maintained that all its decisions were unanimous, the report gave fresh momentum to the Opposition's allegations of “vote chori”, following which protests were called by student organisations, INDIA bloc parties and the Cockroach Janta Party.