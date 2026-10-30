Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar sells 8,050-sq-m land parcel in Alibaug to CarTrade Tech for ₹22.40 crore

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has sold a land parcel measuring 8,050 sqm in Dhokawade village in Alibag, Raigad district, to CarTrade Tech Limited for ₹22.40 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Sanjay Manjrekar has sold a land parcel measuring 8,050 sqm in Dhokawade village in Alibag, Raigad district, to CarTrade Tech Limited for ₹22.40 crore. (Instagram)

CarTrade Tech is an Indian digital automotive marketplace that operates platforms such as CarWale, BikeWale, OLX India and Shriram Automall, facilitating the buying, selling and auctioning of new and used vehicles.

According to the property registration documents, the transaction was registered on October 27, 2026, with a stamp duty payment of ₹1.344 crore. The land was sold along with two existing residential structures, the documents show,

According to the transaction details, CarTrade Tech Limited was represented in the deal by its authorised signatory, Vinesh Mahabal Kuckian. The consideration value for the transaction was ₹22,40,00,000, while the stamp duty paid amounted to ₹1,34,40,000, and registration fees were ₹30,000.

The property is located in Dhokawade village, Taluka Alibaug, in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Alibag, a coastal destination in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's wider second-home market, has attracted interest from buyers looking for land parcels, holiday homes and residential properties outside Mumbai.

However, the transaction details do not specify the intended use of the property by the purchaser or whether any future development is planned on the land.

In September 2026, Sachin Tendulkar was in the news for purchasing a 3.86-acre land parcel in Lonavala for ₹70 crore, according to property registration data accessed by Zapkey.

The transaction was registered through three separate conveyance deeds on September 4, 2026, involving land parcels and an existing built-up structure of 2,100 sq ft in Lonavala.

Sanjay Manjrekar could not be reached for comment. An email query was sent to CarTrade Tech Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Also Read: Alibaug real estate in numbers: Why land values in this second home destination could rise 3x–3.5x in the next 6 years

All about the Alibaug real estate market Alibaug is approximately three to four hours by road from Mumbai, via the Mumbai–Goa highway. The Ro-Ro ferry from the Gateway of India to Mandwa Jetty takes around 45 minutes.

The capital value of apartments in Alibaug ranges from ₹15,000 per sq ft to ₹17,000 per sq ft. In terms of land prices, it stands at ₹3–5 crore per acre for agricultural plots, and ₹8–10 crore per acre for non-agricultural land, according to local brokers.

In April 2024, Amitabh Bachchan bought a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibaug’s A Alibaug development for ₹10 crore from House of Abhinandan Lodha. In October 2025, he purchased three adjoining plots totalling 9,557 sq ft for ₹6.6 crore in A Alibaug Phase 2.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan entered the Alibaug market in September 2025, acquiring a 2,000 sq ft plot worth around ₹2 crore at Chateau de Alibaug, also by HoABL. Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is also among the notable buyers of agricultural land in Alibaug.

In February 2024, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who made her film debut with The Archies, was in the news for purchasing farmland in Thal village in picturesque Alibaug, near Mumbai, in Maharashtra, for ₹9.5 crore.

In January 2026, cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, were in the news for purchasing a land parcel of over five acres in Alibaug, a popular second-home destination near Mumbai, for ₹37.86 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Several real estate developers, including Oberoi Realty, Lodha Developers, and Hiranandani Developers, have land banks in Alibaug. Other Indian cricketers who have invested in real estate in and around Alibaug include Rohit Sharma, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar.