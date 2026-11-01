India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live score: Visitors eye winning finish after NZ's Eden Park fightback

Sooryavanshi played two matches in the series in place of injured Ishan Kishan and impressed in his second appearance. However, he was back on the bench as Ishan returned in the 4th T20I. Fans will be hoping to get another glimpse of the Sooryavanshi show that had taken over Wellington last week.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, benched on Friday, could be back in place of Arshdeep Singh, who can be rested ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand, which will start on Wednesday.