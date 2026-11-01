Isha Ambani turns heads in traditional-meets-modern look with brocade silk blouse and dark denim outfit for NMACC event

Isha's blouse, crafted from silk and embroidered with a floral-inspired brocade design, features a split Mandarin -style collar, front button closures, short cap sleeves, a curved hem, a fitted silhouette hugging her frame, and a short waist-length hem. Lastly, the ombré blush-pink and burnt-orange colour of the fabric adds a regal touch to the ensemble.

Known for her impeccable sense of style, ranging from couture ensembles to archival pieces and even off-duty minimalist outfits, Isha Ambani has slowly established herself as a celebrity to watch for fashion inspiration. Her latest look is proof enough. Invoking the 2000s short kurti-with-jeans statement, Isha gave the style her own modern twist by wearing a brocade-embroidered blouse with dark blue jeans.

Isha Ambani attended the star-studded opening of The Library at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on October 31, a day before her mom Nita Ambani 's 63rd birthday. For the occasion, Isha picked a stylish outfit that mixed traditional silhouettes with modern aesthetics, creating a perfect look for the modern woman. Let's decode what Isha wore:

Isha completed the outfit by pairing the brocade silk blouse with dark blue denim jeans featuring an ankle-length hem, a fit-and-flare design, and a high-rise waist. The mom-style jeans are the perfect pairing with the silk top.

The styling For accessories, Isha Ambani picked statement jewels from her personal collection, including a diamond ring, a dainty bracelet, and diamond flower-shaped earrings decked with rare pink diamonds. Lastly, head-turning, vibrant red pointed slingback heels gave the perfect finishing touch to the whole look.

She left her silky, straight tresses loose in a centre parting, styled with soft waves to add some definition. Lastly, for the glam, she opted for darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, a dewy base, glossy pink lip shade, and beaming highlighter to round it all off.

About Isha Ambani Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. She also has two brothers, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. On the work front, she was recently named co-chair of the Friends of The Costume Institute at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, joining her mother, Nita Ambani, in a formal association with the museum.

In December 2018, Isha married her husband, Anand Piramal, the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal. Four years later, Isha gave birth to twins Krishna and Aadiya in November 2022.